Serves 12
Note: Recipe can be altered to use fire-roasted marshmallows.
What you need
1 cup whipped cream cheese (from a tub, not a brick)
¼ cup powdered sugar
¼ teaspoon vanilla
Nonstick cooking spray
12 regular marshmallows
12 whole graham crackers, broken in half to form 24 squares
¾ cup mini chocolate chips
What you do
1. Mix the cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla in a medium bowl. Cover the bowl and refrigerate until needed.
2. Place a rack in the upper third of the oven and turn the broiler to low setting. Preheat for 5 to 10 minutes. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
3. Place the marshmallows on the prepared baking sheet. Broil until they are golden brown on top, about 3 minutes. Keep a close eye on them.
4. Place 12 graham cracker squares on a serving dish. Top each square with 1 heaping tablespoon of the cheesecake mixture, followed by 1 tablespoon of the mini chocolate chips.
5. Place 1 toasted marshmallow on each s’more. Top the s’mores with the remaining graham cracker squares. Serve immediately.
Source: “S’mores!” by Dan Whalen
