20200712_spe_ilo_cheesecake.jpg

Chocolate chip cheesecake s'mores

 KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD

Serves 12

Note: Recipe can be altered to use fire-roasted marshmallows.

What you need

1 cup whipped cream cheese (from a tub, not a brick)

¼ cup powdered sugar

¼ teaspoon vanilla

Nonstick cooking spray

12 regular marshmallows

12 whole graham crackers, broken in half to form 24 squares

¾ cup mini chocolate chips

What you do

1. Mix the cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla in a medium bowl. Cover the bowl and refrigerate until needed.

2. Place a rack in the upper third of the oven and turn the broiler to low setting. Preheat for 5 to 10 minutes. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.

3. Place the marshmallows on the prepared baking sheet. Broil until they are golden brown on top, about 3 minutes. Keep a close eye on them.

4. Place 12 graham cracker squares on a serving dish. Top each square with 1 heaping tablespoon of the cheesecake mixture, followed by 1 tablespoon of the mini chocolate chips.

5. Place 1 toasted marshmallow on each s’more. Top the s’mores with the remaining graham cracker squares. Serve immediately.

Source: “S’mores!” by Dan Whalen

kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email