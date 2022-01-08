City of Wayne settles with man who sued over cops forcing him to go to the hospital

The city of Wayne has agreed to pay $45,000 to settle with a man who sued after police officers forced him to go to a hospital or be jailed after responding to a call to check on him when he was seen rolling around in his own yard screaming.

Jeff Olsufka's attorney, Adam Sipple, said the case was important because it addressed the "often abused" community-caretaking exception to the Constitution’s warrant requirement.

Under the exception, law enforcement officers can enter a home or yard without a warrant when they have reasonable belief that an emergency exists requiring an officer's attention. For instance, when someone is in danger.

The city argued the case should be dismissed because that's what the officers were doing on the evening of Aug. 18, 2019, after a neighbor called police to check on Olsufka, who had been working in his yard, became dehydrated and fell to the ground.

When Sgt. Brian Swanson and a second officer showed up, they immediately asked if Olsufka was under the influence. He denied it, saying he had a history of seizures and just needed to go inside and drink some water. He stood up and said he was fine.