Cleveland Evans: Darci rooted in old English aristocracy

Darci Lynne Farmer (copy)

Darci Lynne Farmer was the season 12 champion on “America’s Got Talent.” 

 TRAE PATTON, NBC

Darci will be throwing her voice in Omaha next Sunday.

Darci Lynne, born Darci Lynne Farmer in 2004, won the top prize on “America’s Got Talent” in September 2017, a month before turning 13. A ventriloquist whose puppets include sweet bunny Petunia and stuttering Motown mouse Oscar, she stars at Omaha’s Orpheum Theater March 6.

Cleveland Evans

Cleveland Evans

Darci’s a respelling of Darcy, a surname with two origins. Darcy came to England with William the Conqueror’s knight Norman D’Arcy. He was granted vast lands in Lincolnshire. He was from Arcy, a French village whose name meant “bear’s place” in Gaulish.

Darcys have been English aristocrats ever since. Thomas Darcy, 1st Baron Darcy of Darcy (1467-1537), was beheaded for rebelling against Henry VIII’s seizure of monasteries.

The most famous English Darcy is fictional Fitzwilliam Darcy in Jane Austen’s 1813 novel “Pride and Prejudice.” Proud but honorable Mr. Darcy is the model for romantic heroes in countless other novels and films.

MOVIE

Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth star as Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy in the BBC production of Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice." 

In western Ireland, Darcy’s the English form of Ó Dorchaidhe, “descendant of the dark one.” Patrick Darcy (1598-1668) was a Galway lawyer who wrote the constitution for Confederate Ireland, Catholic rebels who ruled two-thirds of Ireland between 1642 and 1649.

When the custom of turning surnames into first names began during Elizabethan times, Darcy turned up among sons of British nobles. It remained rare; in 1841, the first British census found 29 men named Darcy.

There were also seven women Darcys, the oldest born in 1783. Darcy was one of the first surnames used for girls. Perhaps its similarity to Dorothy (pronounced “Darthy” in some accents) encouraged this.

Most Americans with the surname Darcy have Irish ancestry. In the 1850 census, 66 of the 173 Americans Darcys were born in Ireland, with most of the rest children of Irish immigrants living in New York and New Jersey.

Fewer than 40 Americans had Darcy as a first name in 1850. The oldest was a woman: Darcy Reed, a farmer’s wife in Georgia, born 1797 in Virginia. The oldest male Darcy was Darcy Marteneau, a tinsmith in Albany, New York, born in Canada in 1825.

Darcy first entered the top thousand for American girls in 1949. There doesn’t seem to have been a particular reason other than Darcy’s sound similarity to Baby Boom hits like Darlene, Marcy, and Barbie.

Darcy was only in the boys’ top thousand between 1954 and 1970, peaking at 871st in 1968. Male Darcy has been more popular in Canada. Rota (born 1953), Regier (1956), Tucker (1975), Hordichuk (1980), and Kuemper (1990) are Canadian-born Darcys with NHL pro hockey careers.

Without major pop culture influences, female Darcy never became a huge hit. Its highest rank, 349th, came in 1968. With Darcie, Darci, Darcey, and Darcee added, it would’ve been 259th. Darcy left the top thousand in 1995.

Film Review Thor The Dark World

This publicity photo released by Walt Disney Studios and Marvel shows Kat Dennings in a scene from "Thor: The Dark World."

Darcy’s lowest point for girls was 2006, when only 158 were born, combining all spellings. It then began inching back up. Since 2017, Darci Lynne’s fame has more than doubled her spelling, to 46 in 2020, with all spellings combined up 12% to 276, which would have ranked 925th.

With Darcey Silva (born 1974) now starring in hit reality show “Darcey & Stacey,” and astrophysicist Dr. Darcy Lewis (played by Kat Dennings) a popular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since “Thor” (2011), Darcy may continue that upswing.

