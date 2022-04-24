 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cleveland Evans: Goldwater's loss sends Barry on downhill slope

Impeachment Nixon and Trump

In this Aug. 7, 1974 file photo, Sen. Barry Goldwater, R-Ariz., center, speaks to reporters after meeting with President Richard Nixon at the White House to discuss Nixon's decision on resigning.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Will Barry survive the next year, or will his murderous past finally do him in?

“Barry,” HBO’s dark comedy about a hitman trying to become a Hollywood actor, premieres a third season tonight. Bill Hader, who plays Barry, won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2018 and 2019.

As a surname Barry has several origins, including Scottish place-names meaning “grassy hill,” Welsh “son of Harry,” and Norman French “rampart.” Since surnames began becoming given names in the 17th century, some boys have been named Barry because of connections with Barry families.

Cleveland Evans

Cleveland Evans

In Ireland, though, given name Barry is an Anglicized spelling of Bairre, a medieval pet form of Barrfind and Finnbarr, Gaelic names combining “barr” (top, head) with “finn” (fair).

While Ireland’s British rulers suppressed most Gaelic names in the 18th century, they allowed Barry because of its accidental similarity to the surname.

William Makepeace Thackeray created the most famous Barry in literature when he wrote “The Luck of Barry Lyndon” in 1844, about an Irish rogue who marries a wealthy English countess and ruins himself through lavish spending. (Stanley Kubrick’s 1975 “Barry Lyndon,” starring Ryan O’Neal as Barry, often turns up on critic’s lists of the best films of all time.)

In the 1850 United States census 30% of the 318 men with first name Barry were Irish-born. Many others had Irish ancestry.

Like other immigrant names, Barry lost favor after 1900. It wasn’t even among the top thousand names between 1915 and 1922.

Argentinian immigrant Carlos Biraben (1905-1956) became Barry Norton as a star in Hollywood silent films after 1925. That and its similarity to Gary and Larry helped Barry boom. It was popular with Irish-Americans, and many Jewish parents used it as an Americanized form of Hebrew names like Baruch.

042422-owh-liv-cleve-p1

Barry Bonds watches his 73rd home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the game on Oct. 7, 2001.

Irish actor Barry Fitzgerald (born William Shields, 1888-1961) won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for “Going My Way” in 1944, and Barry Sullivan (1912-1994) had his first starring role in 1946’s film noir “Suspense.”

Barry peaked at 68th in 1946, and then plateaued at about 70th until 1961. After Arizona’s Senator Barry Goldwater (1909-1998) was on the cover of “Time” in 1961, Barry had its best baby name rank at 61st in 1962.

Goldwater’s devastating loss to Lyndon Johnson in 1964’s Presidential election started Barry on its downslope. It left the top thousand in 2005.

As a top hundred name for Boomer men, famous Barrys abound. Shortstop Larkin (born 1954), left fielder Bonds (1964), and pitcher Zito (1978) were all Major League Baseball stars.

042422-owh-liv-cleve-p2

Barry Manilow performs at the world premiere of "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Barry White (1944-2003), Barry Manilow (1943) and Barry Gibb (1946) of the Bee Gees are all world-famous singers.

Older Boomers remember Barry Livingston (1953) as Ernie on “My Three Sons.” Younger Boomers will never forget Barry Williams (1954) as Greg on “The Brady Bunch.” Despite playing New York mayor Randall Winston on “Spin City” (1996-2002), Barry Bostwick (1945) is forever famous as Brad in 1975 cult film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

042422-owh-liv-cleve-p3

Actor Barry Bostwick

In addition to Hader’s hitman, today’s fictional Barrys include volatile rapping middle child Barreth “Barry” Goldberg (Troy Gentile) on “The Goldbergs,” and since 2016 super-fast superhero Bartholomew “Barry” Allen (Ezra Miller), “The Flash” in DC Extended Universe movies.

Though Barry is rare for babies today, characters like those will make it impossible to forget.

