Cleveland Evans: Kara/Cara holds 'Supergirl' appeal

Kara is super again on Tuesday.
“Supergirl,” the CW series starring Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers, Superman’s younger cousin developing her Kryptonian superpowers, starts its sixth season March 30.
Kara is a respelling of Cara. In Latin “cara” is the feminine form of “carus,” meaning “dear, beloved.” The Latin word became a name around 1827 in Sweden, though Swedish onomastician Roland Otterbjörk notes it was also often a pet form of Karolina.
It’s hard to know when Cara’s use began in America. It’s difficult to distinguish from “Cora” in handwritten records. The first sure example, Cara Whiton-Stone (1831-1913), was a Boston socialite and published poet. Though she’s Cara or Carra in almost all available records, a 1909 U.S. Senate bill increasing her military widow’s pension calls her “Caroline Stone.”
Pittsburgh journalist Cara Reese (1856-1914), who famously covered the 1889 Johnstown Flood, was also born “Caroline.”
Many baby name books claim Cara is Italian or Irish. In Italian “cara” means “beloved.” In Irish Gaelic, “cara” means “friend.” With that meaning, Cara is fashionable in modern Ireland, peaking at 29th in 2018.
Cara has never been used as a name in Italy, though, and there’s scant evidence the Irish word became a name before the 20th century.
Whatever its origin, Cara’s rise was helped when Bernice Kamiat (born 1925) chose Cara Williams as her stage name. Nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “The Defiant Ones” in 1958, she also starred in the sitcom “Pete and Gladys” from 1960-1962. In 1965, “The Cara Williams Show” led to the name’s biggest one-year jump. Rising as an alternative for Carrie, Cara peaked at 184th in 1985.
Spelling Kara goes back to the 1890s, but in 1959 when Otto Binder created Supergirl for DC Comics, it still seemed exotic enough to be a girl from another planet. In 1959, Kara chose “Linda Lee” as her American name, becoming Linda Lee Danvers after being adopted in 1961.
Kara surpassed Cara in 1967, helped by its resemblance to Karen. It peaked at 95th in 1988.
Former Nebraska Second District congressional candidate Kara Eastman (born 1971) received her name after her father read that Cara meant “beloved” in Gaelic. (He must have seen a source confusing the Irish and Italian words.) They spelled it Kara to link with Kathy, her mother’s name.
Americans differ on whether Kara’s first syllable sounds like “car” or “care.” Eastman’s parents used “car,” but she’s found most Nebraskans use “care.” She’s been in board meetings where the main topic was her name’s pronunciation, and thinks some voters were confused when phone canvassers pronounced her name correctly when they were expecting to hear “Care-uh.” Some people even hear her name as “Karl.”
Supergirl pronounces Kara as Eastman does. When Supergirl was featured on “Smallville” between 2007 and 2010, she was Kara Danvers, as she is in “Supergirl.” By 2007, Kara was a normal American teenager while “Linda” sounded like a grandmother.
Kara increased in 2008 and 2009 because of “Smallville.” Its decline plateaued when “Supergirl” began in 2015. Still, Kara ranked 575th in 2019, its lowest since 1960. But no matter their pronunciation, Cara and Kara will remain beloved super names in many families for years to come.
