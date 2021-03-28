Cleveland Evans: Kara/Cara holds 'Supergirl' appeal

Whatever its origin, Cara’s rise was helped when Bernice Kamiat (born 1925) chose Cara Williams as her stage name. Nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “The Defiant Ones” in 1958, she also starred in the sitcom “Pete and Gladys” from 1960-1962. In 1965, “The Cara Williams Show” led to the name’s biggest one-year jump. Rising as an alternative for Carrie, Cara peaked at 184th in 1985.

Spelling Kara goes back to the 1890s, but in 1959 when Otto Binder created Supergirl for DC Comics, it still seemed exotic enough to be a girl from another planet. In 1959, Kara chose “Linda Lee” as her American name, becoming Linda Lee Danvers after being adopted in 1961.

Kara surpassed Cara in 1967, helped by its resemblance to Karen. It peaked at 95th in 1988.

Former Nebraska Second District congressional candidate Kara Eastman (born 1971) received her name after her father read that Cara meant “beloved” in Gaelic. (He must have seen a source confusing the Irish and Italian words.) They spelled it Kara to link with Kathy, her mother’s name.