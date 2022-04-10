Cleveland Evans: Old Testament or modern use, Jonas continues to 'give'

Jonas begins receiving memories in Omaha next week.

“The Giver,” a play by Dan Coble based on Lois Lowry’s 1993 young adult novel, opens at the Omaha Community Playhouse Friday. Twelve-year-old Jonas lives in a society that eradicates pain by forbidding color, memory and individuality. Dissidents and the unwanted are “released” by poison. Jonas is chosen to be trained as the “Receiver of Memory” by The Giver, the present Receiver. They make a dangerous plan to reform their society and stop the “releasing” by restoring memory to all.

Jonas is the Greek form of Jonah (Hebrew Yonah, “dove”), the Old Testament prophet swallowed by a fish or whale. In the King James Bible, Jonah is used in the Old Testament, but nine mentions of the prophet in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke use “Jonas.”

After the Reformation, when parents turned to the Bible for names, Jonah and Jonas both appeared. Though not popular in Britain as a whole, Jonas was a top 10 name in West Yorkshire in the 1670s.

Britain’s 1851 census found 5,100 Jonases. The 1850 United States census, when the two countries had about the same population, found 8,039. Much of Jonas’ popularity in America was due to immigration from continental Europe. Jonas is the Old Testament as well as the New Testament form in most European languages. (Jonas is also the Lithuanian form of John.)

Like many Biblical and immigrant names, Jonas went out of style in the 20th century. It ranked 323rd in 1880 when Social Security’s yearly name lists start. By the 1930s it was rare; in 1958 and 1961 it wasn’t even among the top thousand.

Parents began to rediscover Jonas between 1968 and 1971, when the name jumped almost 300% to rank 530th. George Foreman defeated Lithuanian boxer Jonas Čepulis for the heavyweight gold medal at the 1968 Olympics, but other undiscovered factors were probably involved.

Jonas dropped back to 859th in 1992, and started rising again in 1993, the year “The Giver” was published. Jonas began booming in 2003, just when those who’d read it as kids started having their own babies. It peaked at 274th in 2008, when 1,255 American newborns received it.

Surprisingly, Jonas then plummeted. The reason may have been The Jonas Brothers.

Though Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas started a band in 2005, they didn’t hit big until Disney signed them in 2007. In July 2008, they were the youngest band ever on the cover of “Rolling Stone.” In 2009, they got their own sitcom on The Disney Channel.

Such sudden fame usually helps a name. The Jonas Brothers were the quintessential boy band, with millions of teenybopper fans. New parents in their 20s, even those who loved their music, knew they’d be mercilessly teased if friends thought they’d named a son after the brothers. This was a rare case where positive fame had a negative effect on a name’s use.

The 2014 film version of “The Giver,” with Brenton Thwaites playing Jonas, bumped the name up to 388th in 2016. In 2020, Jonas ranked 486th. Whatever the name’s trajectory, the memory of Jonas the Receiver will shape its image into the far future.