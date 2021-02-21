Coach Jim Flanery gives credit to all Creighton women for win streak

Creighton coach Jim Flanery was thrilled for the players whose performances carried the Bluejays to an upset over No. 19 DePaul on Saturday.
But he said the entire group — from the top scorer to the last available player on the bench — put Creighton in position to play its best basketball down the stretch.
The Jays (7-8, 6-5 Big East) were out for nearly all of January because of COVID-19. They’ve dealt with injuries to key contributors.
Yet their focus and effort hasn’t dipped. And each player deserves some of the credit for that, Flanery said.
“Coming to practice with a good approach and a good mentality — and it’s not just people who score on game day,” he said. “We talked about just competing a little bit more in practice because I think you can lose that.”
The embrace-the-competition approach has allowed Creighton to battle through some of its mistakes during this three-game winning streak, Flanery said.
Now the Jays will try to do it again Monday when they travel to face Marquette (15-4, 12-3). The game is set to begin at 6 p.m. on FS1.
Freshman Emma Ronsiek is coming off a 27-point game in that 83-72 road win Saturday. Senior guard Temi Carda added 18 points and matched a career high with eight assists. Morgan Maly, a freshman from Crete, was one rebound shy of a double-double. Sophomore Carly Bachelor, back from injury, scored a season-high 13 points against the Blue Demons.
