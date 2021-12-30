COBY
Kirk Penner, an appointee to the State Board of Education, appears to have shared posts questioning vaccines for young children and comparing Europe’s response to the pandemic to “Nazi Germany.”
As the Huskers continue their search for a transfer quarterback, there are still plenty of intriguing players available. Here's a closer look at some of the top targets.
Callie Schwarzenbach will use her extra year of eligibility at another school, according to sources.
Marcus Castro-Walker, the staff member who stood near Nebraska coach Scott Frost wearing sunglasses during games, has left for a new position at Florida, according to his Twitter profile.
Here are 24 words and phrases that you probably don't use if you aren't between the ages of 25-40.
The list includes fine dining, sports bars and everything in-between.
The quest, which dictated more than three decades of Ned Greer's life, ended in October when he killed a Canada moose. He is the 41st bowhunter to accomplish an archery super slam.
Look around. The bowl games stink like raw sewage writes Dirk Chatelain. Rutgers in the Gator Bowl? What’s the gagging sound you hear under the table? That’s just Snot yakking on a bone.
The median sale price of a newly built house in the Omaha area rang in at about $374,000 this year — 61% higher than a decade ago. A newly formed nonprofit coalition wants officials to take action.
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.