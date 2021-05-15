Cocker Spaniel - Sadie

Name: Sadie Breed: Cocker Spaniel Age: 13 years Female Weight: 38 lbs Cats? She doesn't mind them. Dogs? She likes... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Name: Sadie Breed: Cocker Spaniel Age: 13 years Female Weight: 38 lbs Cats? She doesn't mind them. Dogs? She likes... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Hundreds waited in line for hours to meet 50 Cent, who was greeting fans and promoting his cognac brand at an Omaha Hy-Vee.
Former board member Katie Sinsel was seated at the board’s table and wasn't wearing a mask. Superintendent James Widdifield repeatedly asked Sinsel to put on a mask or to leave.
Omaha police called for sand and a plow to deal with slick conditions, according to emergency dispatch reports.
A quarter-century after Sand Hills Golf Club put Nebraska on the nation’s course map, the state is generating a second wave of intrigue for what’s coming the next year.
Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash near the Platte River south of Valley on Saturday.
The Garth Brooks stadium tour will grace the Good Life State with a stop at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Ally Batenhorst, part of Nebraska volleyball's vaunted 2021 recruiting class, was surprised Wednesday with the Gatorade national player of the year award — and it came with advice from an Olympic medalist.
Most incumbents appeared to fare well Tuesday night, although one longtime councilman was in danger of losing his seat.
Two Bellevue teenagers have been charged with attempted first-degree murder after they were accused of attacking a 59-year-old man with a metal meat tenderizer and a wooden rod.
Shakespeare on the Green won’t take place again this year amid controversy over racial and diversity issues with the group that organizes the event.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.