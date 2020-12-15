College basketball roundup

AP Top 25

No. 10 Tennessee 79, Appalachian State 38: The Volunteers (3-0) held the Mountaineers to 27.9% from the floor and just 13 points in the first half.

No. 12 Wisconsin 77, Loyola Chicago 63: Brad Davidson and D'Mitrik Trice each scored 17 points for the Badgers (5-1), who shot 10 of 18 on 3-pointers.

No. 13 Illinois 92, Minnesota 65: Kofi Cockburn scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in only 25 minutes to lead the Illini (5-2, 1-0 Big Ten) past the Gophers (6-1, 0-1).

No. 15 Florida State 74, Georgia Tech 61: Scottie Barnes had 16 points for the Seminoles (4-0, 1-0 ACC), who had five players score in double figures.

Virginia Tech 66, No. 24 Clemson 60: Tyrece Radford scored 15 points to help the Hokies knock off the Tigers (5-1, 0-1 ACC).

Big Ten

Northwestern 100, Quincy 48: Miller Kopp scored 23 points and the Wildcats (3-1) made 14 3-pointers. Kopp scored seven of Northwestern's nine points over the final three minutes of the first half.

Summit League