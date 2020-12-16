College basketball roundup

AP Top 25

No. 7 Villanova 85, Butler 65: Collin Gillespie and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each scored 18 points to help Wildcats coach Jay Wright become the 39th coach in Division I history to reach 600 wins. Wright is 600-268 for his career and 478-183 at Villanova since he was hired in 2001. The game against Villanova (6-1, 2-0 Big East) was the second of the season for Butler (1-1, 0-1), which had to pause for 21 days due to COVID-19 protocols.

No. 11 Texas 79, Sam Houston State 63: Courtney Ramey and Greg Brown scored 17 points apiece for the Longhorns (6-1). Ramey also had six assists and matched his career best with five 3-pointers. He made his fifth with 16 minutes remaining but only attempted two more.

Purdue 67, No. 20 Ohio State 60: Trevion Williams scored 16 points and came close to a triple-double, leading the Boilermakers (5-2, 1-0 Big Ten) to an upset over the Buckeyes (5-1, 0-1). Williams had nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists in his second game coming off the bench.

No. 21 Duke 75, Notre Dame 65: DJ Steward scored 16 points and was 3 for 4 on 3-pointers for the Blue Devils (3-2), who shot 53.3% from long range. Matthew Hurt added 18 points.

Summit League