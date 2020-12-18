College Basketball

AP Top 25

No. 8 West Virginia 70, Iowa State 65: Miles McBride made a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left to give the Mountaineers (6-1, 1-0 Big 12) the lead. Rasir Bolton scored 25 points for the Cyclones, who led for most of the second half.

No. 10 Tennessee 103, Tennessee Tech 49: Jaden Springer scored 21 points for the Volunteers (4-0), who had six players score in double figures. Josiah-Jordan James and Victor Bailey Jr. added 15 points each for Tennessee.

BYU 72, No. 18 San Diego State 62: Alex Barcello scored 22 points and Brandon Averette hit a huge 3-pointer with 51 seconds left to help the Cougars knock off the Aztecs (5-1).

Summit League

Southern Illinois 62, North Dakota 50: Southern Illinois' Marcus Domask registered 17 points, five assists and three blocks against the Fighting Hawks (1-7), who got 11 points from Filip Rebraca.

Drake 75, South Dakota 57: Stanley Umude scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 12 for the Coyotes (1-6), but it wasn't enough.