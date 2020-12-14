College basketball

AP Top 25

No. 19 Rutgers 74, Maryland 60: Ron Harper Jr. scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half, and the Scarlet Knights cruised. It marked the first time Rutgers (5-0, 1-0) won its Big Ten opener and won at Maryland (4-2, 0-1), the defending conference co-champions. The Scarlet Knights hadn't won a Big Ten opener since joining the league in 2014, and were 16-73 in conference play before going 11-9 last season.

Notes

Florida forward undergoing tests

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson was “following simple commands” Monday after being transferred from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville, the school said.

Officials added that Johnson is undergoing further tests and remains in critical but stable condition two days after he collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State. Johnson was moved to Gainesville via helicopter with his mother by his side.

Coach Mike White and head athletic trainer Dave Werner, who stayed in Tallahassee for two nights, returned to Gainesville on the school’s jet with other family members Monday.

USA Today quoted Johnson's grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, as saying the player had been in a medically induced coma.

The SEC’s preseason player of the year crumpled to the floor coming out of a timeout and received emergency medical attention. He was moved to a stretcher and carried to a waiting ambulance as teammates, coaches, staff, fans and others watched in disbelief Saturday.