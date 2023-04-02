LINCOLN — A couple of defensive errors were the difference Sunday as the Nebraska softball team fell 4-2 to Michigan.

In the second inning, Sydney Gray smashed her first home run of the season to straightaway left, and the Huskers jumped on top 1-0.

The Wolverines answered in the top of the third. A bloop single to left put a runner on, and Lexie Blair doubled to the gap in left-center. An error allowed Blair to get all the way around the bases as two runs scored.

A pair of singles by Billie Andrews and Katelyn Caneda in the Huskers’ half of the inning put NU in scoring position, but both runners were stranded.

Nebraska opted for a pitching change in the top of the fourth, with Courtney Wallace taking over for Sarah Harness with the bases loaded and one out. A wild pitch allowed Ellie Sieler to score and a ground ball on the next at bat allowed brought in another run as Caneda’s throw home was just barely late.

The Huskers found some momentum, getting a pair of singles followed by a walk to load the bases. Caneda’s sacrifice fly to center scored Ava Bredwell from third.

Bredwell returned the defensive favor in the sixth, rifling a laser to second to catch a Michigan runner stealing. But the Husker offense didn’t seriously threaten in the final two innings.

Nebraska totaled seven hits but struck out six times as Lauren Derkowski went the distance for Michigan. Harness allowed three runs on five hits in 3.1 innings, while Wallace tossed 3.2 shutout innings in relief.

Michigan won the weekend series two games to one. Nebraska (25-12, 5-3 Big Ten) will next travel to College Park for a series at Maryland starting Friday.

<start agate>

Michigan (17-14, 3-3);002;200;0—4;8;0

At Nebraska (25-12, 5-3);010;010;0—2;7;2

W: Derkowski, 11-6. L: Harness, 8-4. 2B: UM, Blair. HR: NU, Gray.

<end agate>

Jays snap skid

Creighton didn't take any time to put runs on the board in its 9-1 win over Butler that snapped a 10-game skid.

The Bluejays (14-21, 1-8 Big East) scored seven runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back in a five-inning run rule victory.

Creighton had 10 of its first 11 batters reach base to open the game

Defending Big East player of the year Kailey Wilson opened the scoring with a three-run shot, her seventh home run of the season.

After a Madeline Vejvoda single, Alyssa Gappa followed with her eighth dinger of the year to put Creighton up 5-0 before the first out was recorded.

Saren Croker added a two-run homer of her own in the second.

Natalia Puchino (8-9) pitched all five frames for CU, scattered four hits, gave up just one earned run and struck out three.

The Jays will look to build on their momentum heading into next weekend's series at DePaul beginning Friday at noon.

<start agate>

Butler (14-20, 8-1);001;00—1;4;1

Creighton (14-21, 1-8);720;0x—9;11;0

W: Puchino (8-9) L: Griman (7-8) HR: Gappa, Wilson, Croker

<end agate>

UND stuns Mavs

North Dakota hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to stun UNO 4-2 Sunday afternoon at Claussen Field.

It snapped a seven-game losing streak for North Dakota (4-31, 1-4), while the Mavs (18-10, 4-1) suffered their first Summit League loss.

UNO trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Sydney Ross and Ava Rongisch hit back-to-back doubles to tie it. Marra Cramer followed with a single to center, but Rongisch was tagged out at home with what would have been the winning run.

Neither team had a baserunner in the eighth, but in the ninth, North Dakota's Mariah Peters hit a one-out, two-run homer to center off Kamryn Meyer, who threw all nine innings and struck out 14. UNO had two runners on with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but two flyouts ended the game.

UNO looks to bounce back Friday at South Dakota State.

<start agate>

North Dakota (4-31, 1-4);002;000;002—4;6;1

UNO (18-10, 4-1);001;000;100—2;9;1

W: Carr, 3-7. L: Meyer, 8-6. 2B: ND, Dumlao; UNO, Ross, Rongisch. HR: ND, Peters