Colorado beats UNO

BOULDER, Colo. - A sluggish start once again cost the UNO men during Wednesday's game at Colorado.

The Buffaloes used a 27-5 run to grab control in their 91-49 win over the Mavericks. UNO drops to 2-6, and in all six losses, the Mavs have trailed by double figures midway through the first half.

Colorado's run put it up 32-9 with 8:48 left in the first half. Colorado hit five 3-pointers and converted two other three-point plays during the run. UNO never got closer than 18 the rest of the way. ​

McKinley Wright led four Buffaloes in double figures with 17 points, eight assists and five rebounds, while Jabari Walker had 15 points and nine rebounds off the bench. D'Shawn Schwartz scored all 11 of his points before halftime, when the Buffaloes led 47-25.

La'Mel Robinson was the lone Maverick in double figures with 11 points, while Matt Pile added six points and 11 rebounds.

Marlon Ruffin, UNO's leading scorer this season, played for the first time in three games because of an ankle injury, but he went 1 of 11 from the field and scored four points.

UNO shot just 31.1% from the field and was outrebounded 45-32.

UNO (2-6) stays on the road to play Wyoming at 8 p.m. Thursday. Wyoming (5-1) has won four straight.