Can one policy initiative chip away at three massive problems? While simplistic, there are three ways to minimize debt and deficit: shrink government expenditures by cutting spending including benefits, increase government income through economic growth or increasing taxes, or some combination of the two (as Canada proved in 1995).
In the mid-1990s, the U.S. economy boomed. According to Brookings Institute, “The 1990s American boom… was led by private-sector spending and private-sector employment…The cause of this acceleration in productivity is still the subject of debate.” Many argue that the development of the internet and desktop computer stoked the economy. “The 1990s were remembered as a time of strong economic growth, steady job creation, low inflation, rising productivity, economic boom, and a surging stock market that resulted from a combination of rapid technological changes and sound central monetary policy.”
Greetings! Kermit the Frog here and today I’d like to tell you a little bit about the color green. Do you know what’s green? Well I am for one thing. You see frogs are green, and I’m a frog, and that means I’m green.
In his book, Free to Choose, conservative economist Milton Friedman wrote, “Most economists agree that a far better way to control pollution… [is] by imposing effluent charges.” Specifically, the conservative Nobel Prize winner wrote, “…instead of requiring firms to erect specific kinds of water disposal plants or to achieve a specified level of water quality…impose a tax of a specified amount per unit of effluent being discharged...Like regulations, an effluent charge automatically puts the cost on the users of the products responsible for the pollution.”
Today, nearly every major automobile manufacturer has declared a timeline for ending the use of the gasoline-propelled internal combustion engine, including Ford, General Motors, Mercedes Benz, Audi, Volvo, Toyota, Volkswagen, Porsche, Jaguar, and Land Rover. American exhaust pipes are responsible for 28% of greenhouse emissions (EPA, 2023).
It’s not that easy bein’ green, having to spend each day the color of the leaves. When I think it could be nicer bein’ red or yellow or gold, or something much more colorful like that.
So where is this going?
Between 1996 and 2002, when the U.S. economy grew by approximately 4% annually, we learned that new technology creates jobs and wealth, thereby growing the economy and increasing tax revenues.
This summer, a new record was set for the hottest global temperature. In March 2023, UNL reported that 98% of Nebraska was in a drought — literally hitting us in the breadbasket. That the climate is heating up, and that human activity plays a significant role, is well documented. Today, 60% of our major trading partners are actively pursuing green energy while the USA is losing ground in this tech space.
According to the International Monetary Fund, “Big Oil” worldwide receives $5.8 trillion in government subsidies every year. Reuters reports that oil companies doubled their annual profits to $219 billion in 2019.
But green’s the color of spring. And green can be cool and friendly-like. And green can be big like an ocean or important like a mountain, or tall like a tree.
Simply, the time has arrived to stop being taken for a debt-driven subsidy ride by Big Oil and start discussing how green technology can help transform our economy, mitigate global warming trends, ease stress on agriculture, and reduce national debt and deficits.
Yes, zealots, partisans, and activists can be overly aggressive finger-waggers, hyperbolic, and act with absurd bias. But, as the auto industry shows, private companies and competitive economies are making long-term plans to adapt to climate change. There is no single silver bullet to solving these complex problems but there are obvious incremental steps, including green energy, which voters and political leaders need to discuss, debate, and put into motion.
I recall three moments in my life when our nation came together: the assassination of John Kennedy in 1963, the landing on the moon in 1969, and the tragedy of September 11th in 2001.
Perhaps being green finally makes sense, since everyone benefits and all we have to lose is everything.
When green is all there is to be. It could make you wonder why. But why wonder? I’m green and it’ll do fine. It’s beautiful and I think it’s what I want to be.
