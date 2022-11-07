COMMENTARY: Gretna is a one-team town - rallying behind their Dragons - next year, that could change

I must have circled the parking lots in Gretna for 10 minutes. Nothing.

Despite backseat heckling from my second-grade son, I couldn’t find a spot within a few hundred yards of the stadium. This is why you don’t show up late for the biggest game of the season.

Once finally inside on that perfect Friday night, I found grown men standing three rows deep on the concourse. Below them, Gretna High fans packed 16 rows of metal bleachers, barely a seat to be found.

It might be the biggest crowd Gretna’s ever had. It is certainly proof of how a team of teenagers, led by a humble all-state senior quarterback, can captivate a town.

Twenty years ago, a cornfield sat peacefully in place of this football stadium. Four years ago, the Dragons struggled to beat anybody in Class A. Now they’re ranked No. 1 and haven’t lost a game in 13 months. Their quarterback, Zane Flores, who lives off a gravel road northwest of town, is headed to Oklahoma State. Their renovated home field is the Friday night hotspot for a once-sleepy community suddenly bursting at the seams.

But amid the all-sports success and school spirit at Gretna High, a cloud of stress looms. Over the past few years, we’ve watched the dawn of a Class A sports dynasty. We may be watching the end of one, too.

Two miles down Highway 370, a new obstacle rises from another former cornfield. A threat more potent than Omaha Westside or Elkhorn South. It’s Gretna East, the dazzling new building due to open in August 2023. The district’s second high school is destined to divide the talent pool, yes, but more importantly it’ll divide the community’s biggest strength — unity.

Which makes this fall a last hurrah of sorts. Gretna may eventually be bigger and better, but it will never feel quite the same.

Within the next few weeks, the district office is expected to release boundary lines for 2023, breaking a sacred Gretna tradition: one high school.

The junior class of 2024 will complete their education at Gretna High. But hundreds of sophomores — the class of ’25 — will be Gretna East Griffins.

How many teammates will become rivals? Will the schools be Class A or Class B? Will families move across town to get the high school they want? Will younger siblings be allowed to stay at Gretna High if the older sibling is there?

“You have to almost draw a line in the sand,” said John Rhodes, Gretna’s legendary public-address announcer. “As soon as you start making special considerations, then you got yourself a mess.”

The list of complications is endless.

How many Gretna High head coaches will go to East? Who will the new school hire? Any assistants from the old school? Will those coaches still support each other? You can preach cooperation, but it’s not easy when the games begin.

“They’re gonna be natural rivals,” said Zane Flores’ dad, Mel. “You hope that the adults in the room prevail, but you know how that can be. Parents can be worse than the kids.”

How will the two schools compete for booster donations? If parents raised funds for one booster club and now they’re going to the new school, what happens to that money?

And what about specific athletes? Could a standout sophomore like Alexis Jensen be an all-state softball player at Gretna High in 2022, then move to Gretna East in 2023?

At this point, most questions are still hypothetical. But soon they will be real.

For now, Gretna players and fans, especially in football, try to keep their eyes on the prize — a Class A state championship. Their pursuit continues Friday with a state quarterfinal game against Bellevue West, the same team Gretna hosted Sept. 30 when I showed up late.

People in town still talk about that night. Where they were. When they left. How they heard the final score. When I arrived in the second quarter, Gretna had just taken a 14-0 lead. Over the next two quarters, Bellevue West scored 37 straight points.

Upon West’s last touchdown, there was 7:09 left in the game. I grabbed my jacket and headed for the exit, walking past Gretna’s century-old victory bell. I wasn’t the only one who gave up. Most of the bleachers cleared out, too.

We all learned a couple lessons that night:

No. 1: Don’t walk away when Zane Flores has the football.

No. 2: Just because a big crowd is moving in one direction doesn’t mean it knows the future.

***

In a place full of little ironies, my favorite might be the little green population sign on the north edge of town.

Gretna

4905

False advertising? Slow recognition of the facts? Or just an illustration of Gretna’s unique predicament on the Nebraska landscape? Probably all of the above.

Gretna’s actual annexed population was indeed 4,905 at last count. But Gretna’s school district now includes more than 30,000 people.

How is that possible?

There are two Gretnas. The old town that dates back to the 19th century, squeezing into about 2 square miles. And the new school district that stretches an additional 85 square miles, from the Platte River south and west of Interstate 80, into Douglas County north of Q Street, all the way past 168th Street into Millard. Gretna’s school district nearly matches the size of Elkhorn and Millard — combined.

The majority of Gretna’s growth isn’t within the city limits, it’s spillover from the Omaha suburbs. And most of those families don’t identify much with the town of Gretna. They don’t shop or eat there. They rarely visit unless it’s a school function.

Kevin Riley, Gretna superintendent from 1999-2019, used to climb aboard third-grade buses and participate in their Nebraska history lessons. Quite often, Riley said, he told the kids it was time to drive into Gretna to see the old landmarks and they responded, “Where’s Gretna?”

Think of the district like a sprawling mansion, where father and mother don’t even hear their teenager blasting music in the corner bedroom. Despite the clash of generations and competing priorities, Gretna High — like a good kitchen table — anchored a remarkable sense of cohesion.

You saw it during tragedies and crises, when supporters open up their hearts and wallets. You saw it during triumphs, like Gretna’s 2021 march to Memorial Stadium, when seemingly half the district showed up to see the Dragons upset Westside.

“Oh my god, everybody was there,” said Carole Carraher, retired Gretna teacher and guidance counselor. “Everybody going back 40 years.”

Gretna is by far the largest school district in Nebraska without a second high school — public or private — in the footprint. In 2000, Gretna’s K-12 enrollment was 1,358. In 2022, it’s 6,277. Mind-blowing.

Elementary No. 8 opens in 2024. Middle school No. 3 arrives in 2025. But for every new bond issue that passes the ballot box, the old bonds of community endure. Everybody’s on the same team. At least so far.

High School No. 2 will test that unity like never before, forcing residents to question their values. Their identity.

Who are your people? Where do you spend your time? Where do you feel at home?

Ten years ago, Gretna was an average Class B school — 200 kids per high school grade. Today it’s an average-size Class A school pushing 500 per grade. And still growing.

It begs the question: If everyone comes for the small-town experience, does it cease to become a small-town experience? I can’t complain; I’m part of the problem.

In 2014, my wife and I moved out of Omaha in search of young families and wide-open spaces. Our District 66 neighborhood was so established that our 4-year-old son’s best friend was his babysitter across the street. (Hi, Renae).

We chose the northwest edge of Gretna in part because cornfields bordered two sides. From my back door, I could see the blue grain silo on Karen Schram’s century-old farm. From my dining room, I could see the western horizon. It all felt more country than city.

Eight years later, my wife teaches middle schoolers here. My three kids go to school here. We’ve put down roots despite the fact that a two-story house now blocks my view of the horizon. And those two cornfields that bordered our neighborhood? They’re occupied by beeping bulldozers.

“Right now, there’s over 5,000 houses in our district that have been platted that have not been built yet,” Gretna school board member Kyle Janssen said. “That’s thousands of kids.”

Not everyone is surrendering farmland.

When developers sat at Mrs. Schram’s kitchen table early this year, the 88-year-old informed them that her 10 acres and 1915 farmhouse were not for sale, no matter the price. Her grandparents died on this land. Her parents died on this land. She would die here, too.

God bless her, she’s an exception to the rule.

***

In the old days, before all the on-field success, Gretna stunk.

No, really. Back then, Gretna High School was on the west side of town, at the middle school where my wife now teaches. Half a mile south of the building, across Highway 6, one of Nebraska’s first pioneer families — the Weeths — owned a feedlot. (Today it’s a strip mall.)

Catch a hard south wind and the feedlot odor would blow all the way through town. “You lived here because you really wanted to live here,” former superintendent Riley said.

Said Rhodes: “It’d be a little ripe when it got warm. We didn’t notice. But other towns would come here for track meets and they’d say, geez, how do you stand that?”

Rhodes, 71, has called Gretna football and basketball games for 50 years. The Exeter, Nebraska, native moved here in 1973 to teach math and coach basketball.

He could tell stories all day about “old Gretna.” Like the “prehistoric” press box at Gretna’s old football field. He had to crawl up the back of the bleachers to get up there. One night, he was going down when he slipped on a wet board, falling on the top bleacher where a lady broke his fall.

“It didn’t do her any wonders, but it kept me from getting killed.”

The field was “kind of a dump,” Rhodes said. “But it was a heckuva home-field advantage, because it was our dump.”

The school had higher standards. For decades, Gretna prided itself as one of the state’s best educational systems. A place where teachers and administrators emptied the tank. The town’s size surely helped.

When Carole Carraher started teaching at Gretna in 1985, there were only about 60 kids per grade. She knew every kid in school. She knew their parents and where they lived. She knew what cars they drove. “I knew where every kid worked.”

As director of the one-act play, Carraher took pride in coaxing the football players to participate. Often the quarterback played a lead role.

“Oh, I loved our little school.”

Gretna had just one problem: It couldn’t stay a secret.

***

In 1992, after 140 years in Gretna, the Weeth family moved on. Took their cattle operation to Western Nebraska.

“We have really enjoyed living here in Gretna,” Rodney Weeth told the Gretna Breeze. “But it is no secret that meat and milk operations don’t mix with urban areas and this area is going in that direction. It is just a sign of progress.”

Massive growth here has always loomed like storm clouds. Public officials forecasted it for decades. But when the Weeths left, Gretna didn’t even have 1,000 students K-12. The school even dipped to Class C-1 for a couple years.

Look at an aerial photo of Gretna from the 1990s and you’d be stunned by the open fields east of Highway 6. No developments.

“Explosive growth,” as Kevin Riley called it, didn’t begin until about 2002, the same year a former UNO football player stumbled upon an acreage on a hilly gravel road northwest of Gretna.

Mel Flores was seeking a tight-knit community like his hometown of West Point, Nebraska. A place he and wife Cindy, an Omahan, could raise their two boys.

Canon eventually played receiver like his dad. But Zane, six grades younger, had a different talent: Quarterback.

Even in second grade, when Zane first played tackle football, he could spin a spiral. Long arms and big hands proved valuable. Almost as valuable as his intangibles. Intellect. Poise. Work ethic.

Off Cary Road, the kid spent hours slinging balls to his older brother. When Canon moved away, Zane threw to his friends.

Meanwhile, down in Gretna, the town kept expanding. Annual enrollment increases hit 10%. The second elementary school opened in ’04. The third one in ’07. Teachers and administrators refused to make excuses, striving to know what made every student tick.

Just talking about it, Carraher lights up. She grew up in little Spalding, Nebraska. She never intended to live this close to the city. “I was supposed to be living on a ranch! But I loved Gretna High School!”

Rhodes, the PA announcer who retired from teaching in 2010, loves the community, too. But he sees change through the lens of old Gretna.

“We got too big too fast,” Rhodes said. “We really did. It was a better town when it was smaller. Not that it’s bad now. But it was a better atmosphere.”

Rhodes hasn’t driven by Gretna East. In fact, he doesn’t even know where to find it. He plans to stay at old Gretna High. Keep working the football and basketball games. Maybe, he says, he’d like to call games for both schools since the Griffins will play at Gretna High’s stadium.

“But maybe the new place wants to start their own traditions.”

***

In August 2018, Gretna made the long-awaited jump to Class A football and promptly lost its first six games. Gulp.

But they felt good about their new head coach Mike Kayl. And they had reinforcements coming. A bevy of linemen. A core of playmakers. And, most important, a quarterback.

In 2019, freshman Flores made his varsity debut at Millard South. The Dragons lost 57-7, but the kids showed guts.

“Their D-line was just eating us up,” Kayl said. “Zane kept his eyes downfield and hit a couple receivers. You just knew he was not, for lack of a better term, s—ing his pants.”

Gretna made its first Class A playoff appearance in 2020. In ’21, Flores, with his long blond hair, led the Dragons to a state championship — later vacated following a transfer violation.

Now Flores is recognized as one of the nation’s best prep quarterbacks, an Elite-11 invitee and Oklahoma State commit. In Gretna, he keeps a low profile, preferring actions to words. He honors autograph requests from swarms of Gretna grade schoolers. He immerses himself in film study. He deflects praise onto his teammates.

“He’s a great representative of the town,” Kayl said.

The only time Flores earns a scolding is when he jumps the fence at the football stadium to work out with his receivers. Sorry, Zane, you need a coach.

Flores might be Nebraska’s best quarterback prospect in many years, but he isn’t the only Division I athlete here.

Over the past five years, Gretna got really good really fast in multiple sports: softball, volleyball, boys basketball, boys and girls soccer.

The school took advantage of the specialization trend. As club sports and private training take over the developmental stage, athletes train year-round in their chosen sport. The kids best prepared to take advantage are those with financial resources.

Culturally and socially, football still leads the way. But as the Dragons unite the community on Friday nights, as they push to extend their winning streak, they can’t escape the anxiety, either. Sophomores who live on the east side, like Grayson Fisher, will trade in green and gold jerseys for black and gold.

“That’s kind of a weird thing to think about,” Fisher said. “It’s going to be tough not to play with these dudes.”

Change has its advantages. From marching band to one-act play to starting quarterbacks, a second school doubles the opportunities. And Gretna East’s first crop of students get to be the foundation, establishing the culture, enjoying the thrill of newness. There’s plenty to anticipate, Kevin Riley said, and he expects Gretna will still come together when it needs to.

“The thing I don’t look forward to is the natural competition that is generated through two high schools,” Riley said. “It can divide your district a little bit. You don’t avoid that. It’s a turf thing.”

It’s one thing to fight over ground within the district. But adding a second high school moves Gretna a little closer to the creeping suburbs, too.

John Rhodes’ brother, another retired teacher, once asked him, “How do you know where Gretna begins and where Omaha ends?” Rhodes wasn’t sure how to answer. “It’s just all one place anymore.”

By now, you may have noticed a pattern in our characters. Exeter. Spalding. West Point.

People don’t generally move to Gretna because they grew up in Omaha or Lincoln. Generally they move here because they want the feeling of their hometown again.

Historically, questions of small-town identity are exposed by consolidation. You have to give up who you are because your town isn’t big enough. In Gretna, for the first time, I see it the other way. My neighbors have to surrender identity because the community is TOO big.

It’s harder for families with deep roots. Parents like Kyle Janssen. Based on geography, his sophomore son will attend Gretna High like his parents did. If he couldn’t, the Janssens would move.

“We’re through and through Gretna Dragons,” Janssen said. “It’s important to us that our kids have the same experience we had.”

Transition would be easier if both schools could find and develop another Zane Flores.

By the time the dust settles in Gretna, the homegrown hero will be gone to college. In January, after a mid-year graduation, he’ll pack his potential and hairbrush to Oklahoma State.

The long blond locks go back to 2020. During COVID, Flores said, he grew out his hair. He’s considered going short again. He can’t quite do it.

It’s part of his identity.

***

Before every home game, Gretna High students and fans walk by a rusted iron landmark. The “old school bell” dates back to 1898, where it was originally housed in Gretna’s first school building downtown.

In 1971, the bell moved to the front of the old high school (current middle school), where players rang it after victories. Now it’s inside the front gate at Gretna’s football stadium, a reminder of where the Dragons came from.

When you move here, you have a responsibility to respect the past. To keep an open mind about the future, too. You won’t be the last new family.

But coming here demands something else: Optimism. Faith. Vigor.

When you knock down a cornstalk, you’re promising to put down a seed, too. To plant something good in its place. You owe it to the Weeth pioneers and Grandma Schram, to Carole Carraher and John Rhodes. For now, maybe the roots are just concrete footings, but they represent a sincere effort to be part of something. To root for people you don’t know.

Honestly, it’s not too different than walking into a football stadium on a Friday night.

A month ago, when Gretna fell behind Bellevue West 37-14 with 7:09 left, I broke my end of the deal. I took off. A couple thousand Dragon fans joined me in a mad rush to the parking lots.

What fools we were.

Driving home, I passed the site of the old bell tower and original school. By the time I hit the driveway, I checked Twitter and — oh, boy — Zane Flores was on fire. Gretna had recovered an onside kick and clawed within 37-29.

So I doubled back. Rushed two miles back to the stadium and parked right outside the front gate as Flores scrambled right and fired a perfect two-point conversion pass over a leaping defender.

“Across his body, off his back foot,” Kayl said, “he’s putting it in a place where only his receiver could catch it. That’s just something pretty special.”

I missed it. But I did make it inside to see the final minute. Gretna’s defense got another stop. And Flores led the Dragons into field-goal range for the game-winner, 40-37.

Twenty-six points in 7 minutes. Impossible, right?

“That might be the craziest game I’ve ever seen,” said Rhodes, the PA voice of 50 years. “We needed a whole bunch of miraculous things to happen. And every one of those miraculous things actually happened.”

How many Gretna residents actually stuck around for the comeback? How many witnessed the culmination? Hard to say. Maybe 25%. But just think how many will say they were there.

Leaving the stadium to mostly empty parking lots, the remaining fans were still buzzing when a young boy in green and gold shuffled by the old 1898 landmark. He gave the victory bell a high five and kept walking.