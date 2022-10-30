Advocates call for homestead exemption to ease partially disabled veterans' property taxes

LINCOLN — Offering homestead exemptions to more disabled veterans would move Nebraska closer to becoming the most veteran-friendly state in the nation, a legislative committee was told Friday.

Toward that end, James Shuey, representing the Disabled American Veterans, urged the Revenue Committee to reconsider an exemption proposal that died earlier this year because of its $64 million estimated cost.

Shuey took issue with some of the assumptions used when making the cost estimate for Legislative Bill 853. But he also said there would be ways to bring down the price tag and still help disabled veterans with the property taxes on their homes.

He said the proposal should not be considered a “budget-buster,” particularly given Nebraska’s strong economy and the 2% annual decline in the number of surviving veterans.

LB 853 was introduced by State Sen. Jen Day of Omaha. It would have expanded the state’s homestead exemption program, under which the state covers the cost of property taxes for some groups of homeowners. Those include low-income seniors, low-income people with certain disabilities and some veterans.

Currently, the program provides 100% property tax exemptions for veterans with 100% service-related disabilities, regardless of their income or the value of their home.

Day sought to provide partial exemptions for veterans with service-related disabilities rated at 50% up to 99%. Under LB 853, the amount of exemption would have matched the amount of the disability, so that a 70% disabled veteran would get a 70% exemption.

At Friday’s interim study hearing, she said that the cost of the new exemption could be reduced by applying income limits or limits on the value of the home or both.

Ryan McIntosh, a lobbyist for the National Guard Association of Nebraska, said he thought that adding income limits would be a reasonable approach.

Shuey suggested the state set exemptions for all disabled veterans at a flat amount, based on their disability rating. He said the exemptions could easily be adjusted in the future.

He said there are more than 39,000 veterans in Nebraska with less than a 100% disability rating. Of those, about half are 65 or older and may already qualify for a homestead exemption based on age and income.