AFMC launches command-wide diversity survey

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFNS) -- The Air Force Materiel Command has launched a command-wide survey focused on gathering civilian and military Airmen perceptions of diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

The survey is available from Nov. 30 to Dec. 21 on the Survey Monkey platform and will gather information on perceptions of policy, practices and procedures impacting diversity and inclusion through the lens of race and ethnicity.

“This is a great opportunity for our military and civilian members to provide candid and anonymous feedback on our D&I climate. Given our large civilian population, we envision this will not only provide a sense of the climate throughout AFMC, but will also deliver valuable insights for all Air Force civilian Airmen,” said Trish Young, AFMC executive director. “AFMC is committed to going beyond mere compliance to build a truly aware and inclusive work culture. The results of this survey will help leadership implement necessary changes to make AFMC a more supportive and engaging place to work.”

Survey results will be used to identify successes and shortfalls of the AFMC Diversity and Inclusion program. The results will also shape future sensing sessions across the command.

“Our goal is simple; we want to create an environment where every Airman feels accepted, valued and has the opportunity to achieve their full potential,” said Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., commander of AFMC. “This survey is one tool that will help us identify areas where we can do better.”

Participation is voluntary and all submissions will remain anonymous. Widespread participation is highly encouraged in order to gauge a true sense of where AFMC needs to change to truly be a diverse and inclusive workplace for all.

“This is an opportunity for us to get a better understanding of the diversity and inclusion issues that are impacting our Airmen, to include both our successes and areas that require improvement. I highly encourage everyone to take the 10-15 minutes to participate,” Young said. “Our collective efforts as a command are key to ensuring AFMC creates and maintains a diverse workplace where all have the opportunity to succeed.”

For more information on the AFMC diversity and inclusion efforts, visit the D&I feature page on the AFMC website. Questions about the survey and associated efforts can be emailed to the diversity and inclusion team at AFMC.A1KQ.Org@us.af.