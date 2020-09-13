AFW2 Fit Games: Taking virtual fitness by storm

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas (AFNS) — Dust off your workout shoes and bring out your athletic gear because the Air Force Wounded Warrior (AFW2) Program is setting the fitness bar high with an event unlike the normal sporting competitions. The AFW2 Adaptive Sports team have innovated a fun and virtual way to keep warriors physically fit, and socially safe, with the first ever AFW2 Fit Games.

The Fit Games are a fitness challenge that will consist of predesignated bodyweight exercises, fulfilled by an established number of reps per exercise and round. Open for all AFW2 warriors and Invictus Games U.S. Team athletes to participate, this fitness event will be the first of its kind geared towards engaging warriors in a non-sport specific challenge.

“These games will showcase non-traditional events and how our warriors are staying engaged in physical fitness during this COVID-19 time,” said Kallie Quinn, AFW2 Adaptive Sports coach and operations coordinator. “The purpose is to give our warriors a fitness challenge they can do from home while connecting with our coaches, staff and other warriors.”

Much like the effective impact our virtual sporting competitions have had on our warriors, the Fit Games are no different as it serves to promote physical fitness, camaraderie and competitive fun. This competition allows any AFW2 warrior, regardless of their sport background, to partake and showcase their competitive spirit and enhance their overall physical well-being.

“Just like our other virtual sporting competitions, it gives the warriors something to train for,” said Consuella Moore, AFW2 High Performance and Team U.S. Invictus Games head coach. “By continuing to work out and take part in virtual training, it helps warriors know that there is a destination, a target, a goal.”

The Fit Games serve far beyond just another virtual fitness competition. It gives an inside look on our warriors’ resilience and their determination to bounce forward despite the challenges they have faced. Moreover, the fitness challenge serves as a coping mechanism for many who are struggling with physical distancing and uncertainties during this time.

“We hope the audience sees the warriors’ determination and grit along with the idea that there is hope in recovery,” Kallie said. “Although these warriors have struggles, they are working to overcome them and recover stronger than before their injury, illness or wounds.”

Tune in to our AFW2 Facebook page, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. CDT, and watch the Fit Games live! Be sure to also tune in to the virtual events taking place on our Facebook page and come interact with our warriors and staff members. To refer an Airman, or learn more about the AFW2 Program, visit www.woundedwarrior.af.mil for additional information.