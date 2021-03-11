Air Force finalizes PT uniform design; will begin production process

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFNS) -- After numerous tests and feedback from Airmen around the world, the Air Force Uniform Office has finalized the design of the new Physical Training Gear uniform, or PTG, and is preparing to begin the production process.

This is the first update to the PT uniform in more than 16 years, and more than 150 Airmen participated in testing the uniform.

“Our main requirement (from Air Force leaders) was to develop a PT uniform that people really wanted to wear and is as good as, if not better than, commercially available athletic wear,” said Tracy Roan, chief of the Air Force Uniform Office which is aligned under the Agile Combat Support Directorate’s Human Systems Division. “The new uniform now includes all of the great performance features that you find in athletic wear today.”

In addition to improving performance, the uniform is designed to accommodate various athletic interests.

“In the past, there was one uniform for all athletic pursuits, whether you were running, playing basketball or lifting weights,” said Col. Paul Burger, 88th Air Base Wing Mission Support Group commander, one of the test participants and an official with the Air Force Marathon. “The approach the Air Force has now taken, is to develop a uniform that is earmarked for runners or running and one that is better designed for some of those other athletic activities.”

With the new gear, Airmen will be issued a jacket, a pair of pants, T-shirt and shorts.

The ensemble will have improved fabrics that include soft, quick-drying material and have antimicrobial technology that helps with moisture and odor control.

Other significant changes include the design of the jacket.

“With the ‘notorious’ track jacket, we’ve made updates to the fabric to minimize the noise it makes during workouts,” said 2nd Lt. Maverick Wilhite, the uniform office’s program manager for PT gear. “The jacket will be sleeker looking, so instead of having a bulky jacket, you’ll have a fit and tailored design. In addition, the jacket will have a zipper chest pocket for holding things like your CAC (common access card).”

The workout ensemble will include two variations of shorts; a shorter running style, and a longer all-purpose short. The all-purpose shorts are unlined knit with zipper hip pockets you can close. The runner’s short is a lightweight stretch-woven fabric with mesh side panels to improve airflow and improved stretch liner for modesty. The performance shirt is designed to be untucked during workouts or tucked as required by command.

Overall, the entire PTG uniform has updated styling with stretch materials to provide comfort and increase performance.

The new uniform will be available to Airmen in 2022, and there will be a four-year transition period for mandatory wear.