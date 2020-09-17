Air Force Services Center launches online food ordering pilot program at NAF operations

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas (AFNS) — As part of the Air Force Services Center’s enterprise-wide e-commerce initiative, the Nonappropriated Fund, or NAF, Food and Beverage Branch is launching a pilot program bringing online food ordering and pickup to NAF food operations.

“Online ordering is one of several e-commerce solutions AFSVC is working to solve challenges force support squadron operations are facing in the new COVID-19 environment,” said Jonathon Boyd, AFSVC chief of NAF food and beverage operations. “We’re doing all that we can to serve our community at a time when delivery and pickup have become lifelines for customers to access a meal safely and affordably.”

“The new system gives NAF operations a streamlined, transparent ordering process through the current point-of-sale system,” said Jeffery Yager, NAF food and beverage project manager. “From the moment you press ‘place order’ to the moment you pick up your order, the experience is seamless to the customer.”

The new initiative launched in July 2020, with Air Force Global Strike Command installations being the first to test the online food-ordering system. Installations taking part in the pilot program began with Dyess Air Force Base followed by Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota; Minot AFB, North Dakota; F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming; Whiteman AFB, Missouri; Kirtland AFB, New Mexico; Barksdale AFB, Louisiana; and Malmstrom AFB, Montana.

When will this new online food ordering system be available Air Force-wide? According to Mr. Boyd, “We expect to move quickly to other AFGSC bases and, eventually, bring this capability to the entire NAF food and beverage enterprise.” Following the pilot, there will be some time to allow for an assessment on the best way forward to deploy Air Force-wide.