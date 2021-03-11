Airmen transition to Guardian during virtual transfer ceremony

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — Ten Team Offutt members made the ceremonial transition from Airman to Guardian during a virtual transfer ceremony here Feb. 24, 2021.

U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. Raymond, USSF chief of space operations, led the virtual event swearing-in the Offutt Airmen along with dozens of others from bases around the globe into the USSF.

“I could not be more proud to have an opportunity to participate with you all today,” Raymond said. “I want to thank each and every one of you for raising your hand to volunteer to come into Space Force.”

While some of the Guardians had already taken the oath officially, they still wanted to be part of the virtual ceremony.

“This was really nice to be a part of,” said USSF Spc3 Augustine Caguing, 55th Intelligence Support Squadron analyst. “It’s good to be with all of the others making the change to join something new.”

Established on Dec. 20, 2019, the USSF is the newest branch of the armed forces, falling within the Department of the Air Force.

Since its inception, more than 2,900 Airmen have made the transition into the USSF, including more than 50 Team Offutt members. By the end of Fiscal Year 2021, there will be around 6,400 Guardians.

“This is such an incredible time in history to be a part of and although this portion is ceremonial in nature, it reminds me of the oath taken when enlisting at MEPS, and yet again at Air Force Basic Training,” said USSF Chief Master Sgt. Esther Sanford, 55th Communications Squadron superintendent.

“Now as members formally separate from the Air Force and transfer into the Space Force, it’s important for the few Guardians here locally to stand together united as we join the ranks of other Guardians around the world,” she added.

The USSF is currently accepting direct accessions for the following career fields — space operations, intelligence, cyber, engineering and acquisitions — through all enlistment and commissioning programs. Interested individuals should contact an Air Force recruiter for more information.

“We certainly want those who are interested and ready to be a part of this unique opportunity in history,” Sanford said. “I imagine how it felt to be one of the first Airmen when the Air Force stood up as its own independent branch apart from the Army, and now we are the first Guardians in the Space Force.”

“It’s an extremely exciting time and we have an incredible opportunity to build this service from the ground up,” Raymond said. “Each one of our Guardians have a critical role in our ability to have space superiority, and that’s why they are here today.”