Ak-Sar-Ben Chapter of the Air Force Association hold annual awards and scholarship banquet

The Ak-Sar-Ben Chapter of the Air Force Association (AFA) held the 2021 edition of their Annual Awards and Scholarship Banquet at Anthony’s Steakhouse in Omaha on the evening of April 29th, 2021. This annual banquet is the Chapter’s venue to recognize local high school and college students for excellence, and award Textbook Grants to active duty Airmen who are pursuing their higher education goals.

The evening’s festivities were opened with a presentation of the colors by Bellevue West High School’s Air Force Junior ROTC honor guard.

For this year’s banquet the AFA was honored to have Lieutenant General Thomas A. Bussiere, Deputy Commander of U.S. Strategic Command, as guest speaker and presenter of awards. His keynote speech General Bussiere provided a review of Air Force history and some personal history, emphasizing the key roles of education, leadership, and service in keeping the United States Air Force the best in the world and keeping our nation secure.

The Ak-Sar-Ben Chapter, along with community partners, sponsors two scholarship programs that provide $1,000 to the recipient’s college account. The Colonel Ted Crouchley Scholarship recognizes excellence in current college students enrolled as cadets in the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps, two scholarships were awarded this year. The second program is the General James M. Keck Scholarships awarded to top high school students participating in the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps who plan on entering a military career, three scholarships were awarded this year.

Scholarship awardees for 2021 were:

Colonel Ted Crouchley Scholarships: Aidan Hess and Lindsey Sonnenfeld, both currently attending the University of Nebraska – Omaha.

General James M. Keck Scholarships: Kailey Conley, from Bellevue East High School; Damien Mealey, from Bellevue West High School; and Aleea Stanford from Plattsmouth High School.

Five Airmen from Offutt Air Force Base were awarded Textbook Grants to support pursuit of their higher education goals.

Textbook Grant awardees were: TSgt Michael Baker, 55th Maintenance Squadron; TSgt Matthew Werner, U.S. Strategic Command; TSgt Robert Young, 55th Maintenance Group; SSgt Tashawnie Ormsby, 55th Force Support Squadron; and SrA Aleksander Kostic, 55th Communications Squadron.

In addition to the scholarships and grants, attending honorees were also provided one-year AFA memberships and a gift certificate for a return visit to Anthony’s Steakhouse.