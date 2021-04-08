Annual Air Force Assistance Fund campaign underway

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — The 2021 Air Force Assistance Fund campaign began here March 29, with the focus on Airmen and Guardians taking care of their own.

This is the 48th annual AFAF campaign, which directly support four official charities: The Air Force Enlisted Village, The General and Mrs. Curtis E. LeMay Foundation, the Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation and the Air force Aid Society

“In these challenging times, the Air Force Assistance Fund supports our fellow Airmen and Guardians when they need it most,” said Col. Gavin Marks, 55th Wing commander. “Let’s continue our proud tradition of taking care of our own.”

The overall 2021 AFAF campaign goal is $4.57 million, with Team Offutt’s goal set at $83,005.

“The Air Force Assistance Fund is for you and your families,” said Chief Master Sgt. Bryan Tuman, 55th Wing command chief. “It offers further opportunities through education loans and grants and provides homes to widowed spouses, and ensures our retirees and their spouses live in dignity. It also helps our Airmen and Guardians in uniform with emergency assistance due to the varied effects of COVID-19 and daily life.”

There are many ways to donate to the AFAF. Individuals can use cash or a check through campaign key workers or setup a payroll deduction plan, which will run from June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022. In addition, there is the AFAF.org website and text-to-give option via sending AFAF to 50155. Furthermore, the AFAF campaign introduced the Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Platform this year. Members can donate online through the Peer-to-Peer website for Offutt AFB by visiting: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/afaf/team/873082/

“This is a team effort, we have representatives in every unit who can assist and answer any questions someone may have about the campaign,” said Capt. Juan Aviles-Jimenez, 55th Strategic Communications Squadron and Offutt AFB Installation Project Officer. “Please know that however someone chooses to donate they are helping those in need.

The 2021 campaign runs through May 7.