Annual DOD Housing Survey opens for tenant feedback

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — The Department of the Air Force is asking tenants of its privatized and government-owned housing to share their experiences and opinions of the programs via the DoD Tenant Satisfaction Survey.

The survey, administered by CEL & Associates, Inc., will be made available through an email link to all residents, who will have until Jan. 22 to submit their assessments. The Air Force is funding the survey, and CEL & Associates is an independent third-party provider.

By using a third-party firm, Airmen, Space Professionals and their families can provide open, honest and anonymous impressions of living in privatized or government-owned housing. The survey data will be shared with Air Force housing program leaders and project owners to continue improving both the government and privatized housing experience.

“Resident voices are extremely important and provide the input needed to impact real change in our family housing programs,” said Robert Moriarty, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations. “The feedback provided greatly impacts how the Department of the Air Force is able to ensure the viability for both the privatized and government-owned housing programs. Past inputs from our residents resulted in many of the positive changes we see taking place today in the privatized housing program and I encourage everyone to have their voice heard this year.”

The annual survey provides Air Force housing officials, installation leaders and project owners feedback to shape “the evolution of improvements that advance the Air Force housing portfolio that is provided to service members and their families,” said Col. Sara Deaver, Air Force Housing Program chief at the Air Force Civil Engineer Center.

The survey results guide the decisions the Air Force makes today and will impact future generations of members and their families.

“This survey is a chance for residents to really voice their opinions and get those thoughts in front of department leadership who will, in turn, use those comments to address concerns raised in both privatized and government-owned housing,” Deaver said.

The survey has been distributed since the inception of the privatized housing program in the mid-1990s in varying forms funded by privatized project owners. This year, the Air Force is using standardized questions and is expanding the data pool to include residents of government-owned housing.

With the Air Force funding the survey, housing program leaders will receive and review the survey data and comments for completeness and accuracy before it’s released to privatized project owners.

Residents are encouraged to check their primary email address on file with their housing office or privatized project owner to ensure it is something other than a .mil or .gov address to avoid any issues in receiving the survey link. Residents are also encouraged to add AirForceHousingSurvey@celassociates.com to their allowed senders to prevent blockage from anti-spam software in their email.

For more information about the DOD Annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey, residents can contact their installation’s housing office. If residents don’t receive the email link by Dec. 18, they can contact AirForceHousingSurvey@celassociates.com for assistance.