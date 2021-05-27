Area Memorial Day Events

Bellevue

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10785 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the Bellevue Cemetery, at Franklin Street and 13th Avenue, off Bellevue Boulevard.

The Sarpy Serenaders will perform patriotic songs, including a medley of the songs of the military services. Participants also include the Gold Star Wives and VFW Auxiliary. Individual military services are honored with the presentation of each service’s flag. The ceremony concludes with a rifle salute and “Echo Taps,” performed by Maggie Blazek.

On Thursday, May 27, VFW post members, along with volunteers from the Kiwanis Club of Bellevue, Cub Scout Pack 457, Boy Scout Troop 60, Girl Scout Troop 45487, Bellevue West AFJROTC and about 30+ community members will place flags at each veteran’s grave site.

The members of VFW Post 2280 will host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 31, at 4 p.m. in Bellevue’s Washington Park, on Franklin Street in Olde Towne. The short ceremony serves to honor those military members who lost their lives in or because of injuries from their service. The public is invited to this event, which will also offer a brief history of Washington Park and the veterans memorials there, as well as a small flag detail, a rifle squad “Taps.”

La Vista

The City of La Vista has three days of events just prior to Memorial Day, called “Salute to Summer 2021.”

The annual Hometown Heroes event on Thursday, May 27 at 6 p.m. will be held at the Blue Star Memorial near La Vista City Hall, 8116 Park View Blvd. The event features a wreath laying, a reflection by La Vista police officer Shawn Dooling, and music from Papillion-La Vista High School students. The event will also be live broadcast on La Vista’s Facebook page.

A fireworks display is scheduled for Friday, May 28 at 9:30 p.m. over the Central Park lake, 7702 Edgewood Blvd. COVID precautions are still encouraged. La Vista city staff will be in the park with special giveaways.

On Saturday, May 29 “Salute to Summer Express” mini parade. Using a route similar to “Santa’s Sleigh Ride,” the group will travel throughout each La Vista neighborhood beginning at 1 p.m.

Also on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., vendors will hand out a free ice cream treats to everyone. Trucks will be located at:

1. G. Stanley Hall Elementary, 7600 S 72nd St., south lot.

2. Central Park, 7702 Edgewood Blvd., playground roundabout.

3. La Vista Public Library, 9110 Giles Road, west lot.

4. Beautiful Savior Lutheran, 7706 S 96th St., south lot.

Papillion

Papillion American Legion Post 32 invites the public to take part in placing U.S. Flags on the graves of veterans this Wednesday, May 26, at 6 p.m. at Cedardale Cemetery, about a half-mile east of the Sarpy County Courthouse.

On Memorial Day, the Legion will host a ceremony at 10 a.m. at Cedardale. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at the American Legion Hall, 230 W. Lincoln St.

Gretna

Gretna American Legion Post 216 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, in Peterson Park, at the corner of Angus Street and Highway 31/6. The Avenue of Flags, featuring seven new flags this year, will go up around 7 a.m. in honor of deceased veterans with ties to the Gretna community. The flags will remain on display all day and will be taken down in the evening.