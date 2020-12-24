Generous, kind, attentive and remarkable are just some of the many words Bellevue residents have used to describe Frank Kumor in the week since his passing.

Kumor, a longtime Bellevue businessman, died Dec. 4 of complications from COVID-19, family members said. He was 71.

Anyone would be hard-pressed to find an area of Bellevue that Kumor was not involved in or a person that was not helped by his immense generosity.

Bellevue Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Rippe said Kumor was involved in every aspect of BPS and every aspect of the Bellevue community.

“Frank came to school activities, came into buildings to talk to students and talk to teachers; he came to the central office; he attended board functions and board workshops, ROTC banquets; Frank was going to everything because he wanted to be there to support the kids and the staff,” Rippe said.

Rippe said Kumor knew his role.

“He wasn’t there to micromanage or to do anything like that, he was there to support students and staff members,” Rippe said.

Kumor was in his fifth four-year term on the Bellevue School Board, had served on the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors and the Olde Towne Task Force, and was president of the Olde Town Merchants Association.

Rippe said he does not know where Kumor found the time to help out the community as much as he did.

“Frank was a very busy man,” Rippe said. “I mean, he’s spent hours and hours at that store, but any available minute he had, he was either doing something in the community, doing something with the military or doing something with the school district.”

The Frank Kumor Scholarship Fund is being started in his honor at the Bellevue Public Schools Foundation. Kumor was also an active supporter at Offutt Air Force Base.

“We lost a great school board member, we lost a great community member and we lost a great friend,” Rippe said. “Frank was everybody’s friend and you enjoyed having conversations with Frank. Whether it was in his store, whether it was at school, whether it was at a parade, I don’t care where you ran into Frank, you always left that conversation with joy.”

Kevin Hensel, president and CEO of the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce, said Kumor was a supportive member of the chamber and consistently donated raffle prizes for the chamber’s annual dinner.

“He was very active, especially in Olde Town with the business community there, in supporting new ideas, keeping Olde Town as fresh as possible, working closely with the city on awareness of redevelopment opportunities and embracing new businesses as they came in,” Hensel said.

Hensel said so much of what’s wonderful about Frank was his very indirect influence on the Bellevue community.

“I mean, just by his support of the Bellevue community as a whole, whether it was the business community or the sports community and the school community he was just always there,” Hensel said. “He was a shining example of what being engaged and supportive of your community is all about.”

The Bellevue community showed up in force on Dec. 8 and lined up the streets in Olde Town Bellevue for a public procession.

“If you were a customer of the store and you felt like his top priority, it’s because you were,” Brent Kumor said.

“So many nights dad would miss dinner because someone brought something in or needed something in a hurry and he’d spend whatever time was needed to make sure they were happy.”

Brent said although his father might have missed some milestones in his children’s life it has been great to see how his father’s commitment and love to the community has been reflected in the comments people have left on Facebook and Twitter.

“His ability to listen made people feel heard, his humility shone through in his simple goal to fill a need when he saw a need,” Brent said. “In many ways, the love that he showed the community is getting returned to us right now, and it’s an amazing feeling.”

Brent said it was hard for his father to accept praise and it would be a challenge for him to accept all of the comments being made about him now.

“I knew that he had a part in all of this stuff, like he would mention it, but he had mentioned it in a really practical way, like when you check a laundry list,” Brent said.

Brent said Frank would never talk about the personal interactions he had while involved in the myriad of things he had his hands in. He said the community might know might have known more about his father than he did in some ways.

A private family service was also held Tuesday morning.

Kumor grew up on a farm west of North Platte and served in the Air Force. He began working at Erwin’s Jewelers in the 1970s and assumed ownership of the shop in 1989.

Kumor was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy; a sister, Loretta; and his parents, Frank and Arlene.

He is survived by his wife, Pat, his sons; Brent, Joe, Ben, John and Andrew; his daughters, Rebecca Zurcher and Elizabeth Williams; two stepchildren, Kim Godinez and David Whisinnand; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Neil and Carol.