Bellevue University's Military Veterans Services Center helping homeless veterans

Bellevue University’s Military Veteran Services Center wants to enlist the community to help fill 200 backpacks — double the number filled last year — to help homeless veterans at the Siena Francis House.

Now, through Nov. 4, the public can donate much-needed items to fill the backpacks. Items can be dropped off at Bellevue University’s Military Veteran Services Center at 2108 Harvell Drive. The center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Heather Carroll, manager of the Military Veteran Services Center, said this year’s goal has been set high because the need is significant.

“Our goal is to fill 200 backpacks with essentials that will improve the day-to-day lives of the homeless veterans who are served by the Siena Francis House,” she said. “The things that many of us take for granted mean the world to these veterans.” Items needed include blankets, ponchos, winter hats and gloves, socks, toiletries, lip balm, hand and foot warmers, water bottles, hand sanitizer, face masks, combs, facial tissues and underwear.

Monetary donations will be accepted, as well. Donations can be made online at bit.ly/3BTP5Qy. Designate Military and Veteran Services.