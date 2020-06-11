BU, Inclusive Excellence team up for diversity and inclusion workshop

BELLEVUE, Neb. — The Transformational Leadership Series originally scheduled at Bellevue University will now be 100% virtual.

The workshop, a partnership with Omaha nonprofit Inclusive Communities and BU, was originally scheduled for May, but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now with a completely virtual format, the workshop will officially begin July 23 and continue monthly through November.

Jon Titus, BU’s director of continuing education, said BU’s history of successful online classes allowed the university and Inclusive Communities to move forward with an online version of the workshop.

The five monthly series will focus on topics pertaining to diversity, equity and inclusion for individuals in new leadership roles.

The courses will be co-taught by Tena Hahn Rodriguez, senior program partner with Inclusive Communities, and Titus.

Titus said the idea of the workshop isn’t to lecture participants.

“It’s about how to put (diversity) into action at work,” he said.

Cammy Watkins, deputy director of Inclusive Communities, said she looks forward to the conversations to be had.

“The focus is to provide a foundation and education for employees and individuals on what it means to be a diversity, inclusion and equity leader,” she said. “Diversity and inclusion isn’t a side, small aspect of a workplace.”

Watkins said recent events such as the murder of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer, will offer new conversations about diversity and inclusion at the workshops.

“We have so much history of our community and country with systems of inequality,” she said. “I hope employers take away a better lens to view the world when hiring employees.”

Titus said he looks forward to having conversations and helping educate inclusive leaders.

“Once we take these steps, things will matter,” he said. “I hope this is an avenue for employees to ask at work if there’s an opportunity to participate and take part in this workshop.”

For more information or to register, visit bellevue.edu/degrees/continuing-education/leadership-and-diversity.