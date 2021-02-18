Charter lays out AFIMSC diversity, inclusion initiatives

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas (AFNS) — Armed with a recently approved charter to affirm its direction, the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s Diversity and Inclusion Council is working to create an organizational culture that fosters equality and equity throughout the enterprise.

The charter serves as the blueprint for the council, a strategic advisory board of about 40 volunteers from various AFIMSC units around the globe. Established by Maj. Gen. John T. Wilcox III, AFIMSC commander, in September, the council began to determine the goals and prioritize the objectives needed to nurture diversity and inclusion.

“Our charter is only the beginning. It must remain a living document capable of change as societal issues change,” Wilcox said. “Ultimately, this is about becoming a better team by building lasting and meaningful trust relationships amongst ourselves. Our focus is to make AFIMSC a better place for everyone.”

The charter identifies specific council tasks that include:

– Reviewing systems, programs and policies as they relate to diversity and inclusion

– Identifying systemic problems that may hinder diversity, equity, and inclusion, and then recommending solutions

– Reviewing demographic data on race, ethnicity, age, education and gender diversity to identify possible barriers to diversity and inclusion

– Developing and recommending the implementation of diversity training, plans, policies and surveys as needed

– Conducting quarterly diversity and inclusion development events and annual Diversity Focus Day sessions

– Developing informational material

Current and future initiatives include:

– Hosting sensing sessions that help determine organizational culture. The information collected will help shape AFIMSC’s future values and vision

– Implementing a centralized hiring process for entry level positions to help reduce the potential impact of bias

– Establishing diverse hiring panels for supervisory and GS-14/15 and equivalent position hiring actions

– Providing hiring panel feedback to non-selects

– Increasing the presence of underrepresented groups in senior civilian jobs

– Increasing mentor/coaching participation

– Revising the AFIMSC awards program policy

– Implementing unconscious bias training

– Partnering with the Air Force Materiel Command to deliver the recently developed Supervisor Development Course

“We aim to build a workforce based on merit, dignity and respect that successfully integrates everyone by giving them the opportunity and means to realize their maximum potential,” said Carol Dallas, AFIMSC D&I manager in the Directorate of Personnel.