CLICK2GO returns to Offutt

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — CLICK2GO, the Defense Commissary Agency’s online ordering/curbside pickup grocery service, returns Oct. 27 to the Offutt Air Force Base Commissary.

“We’re pleased to be back to provide this service that’s become especially popular as we all cope with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Willie Watkins, DeCA’s eBusiness chief. “More and more people like being able to shop online and pick up their groceries without having to go inside a store.”

In 2013, the Offutt Commissary became one of three stores to offer curbside pickup under a pilot program. DeCA discontinued that program in June 2019 to make way for a new CLICK2GO as the agency rolled out its new Enterprise Business System to stores. Offutt is now among 9 stores offering the new service, and an expansion to more commissaries is planned for next year.

Customers can start placing their orders online beginning Oct. 23, but Oct. 27 is the first day groceries can be picked up. Using curbside pickup is a straight-forward process. Authorized commissary shoppers access the system via the agency’s customer portal, MyCommissary. An initial sign-up is required the first time patrons access MyCommissary. Patrons can also learn more about CLICK2GO on Commissaries.com.

Once in CLICK2GO, patrons select from commissary products offered online based on the store’s stock assortment. After products are selected, the patron selects a pickup time and completes the checkout process. The only thing left to do is arrive at curbside at the appointed time, and pay. Commissary workers load the groceries in the shopper’s car.

As part of an introductory offer customers won’t be charged a service fee through the first 30 days of operation. After that a $4.95 service fee will be applied for each order, as it is at all curbside pickup locations.

“Our customers have expressed great interest in CLICK2GO since it was here before,” said store director Anthony Chaki. “They can enjoy once again shopping online and picking up their orders without having to go inside the store, which is something that really appeals to families with young children.”

Chaki cautioned customers about product availability, which has been impacted by COVID-19 shopping patterns. Online product selections might not be available when pickers go through the store to fill the orders, and customers are notified of their order status accordingly.

“While CLICK2GO customers experience the same product availability issues as regular shoppers, they don’t have to go in the store to shop and make their purchases,” Chaki said.

Watkins said the service is also starting Oct. 27 at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. The Defense Commissary Agency plans to roll out the service to the Jacksonville Naval Air Station Commissary in Florida later this year, with more stores to follow in 2021.

DeCA operates 236 commissaries worldwide. Not all stores will receive the service. A variety of factors, including sales and transactions, existing infrastructure and demographics are considered to determine if a commissary is suitable for CLICK2GO.

“Our agency is responding to customer shopping trends, and we’re pleased to be able to expand this service,” Watkins said.I

