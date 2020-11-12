Combined Federal Campaign campaign officially kicks off

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — The 2020 Combined Federal Campaign kicked off here Nov. 1, 2020, and will run through Dec. 18, 2020.

The CFC is one of the largest fundraising campaigns in the world and has raised more than $8.4 billion since its inception in 1961.

“Our installation goal for this year is $40,000,” said 2nd Lt. Mayra Hernandez, 55th Contracting Squadron and CFC project lead. “Our team is motivated and I’m confident we’ll have no problem making our goal.”

The CFC is the only authorized solicitation of employees in the federal workplace on behalf of non-profit organizations. Federal employees can designate contributions to local, national or international agencies.

Unit CFC representatives will make 100% contact with everyone on the installation. They have information available that includes a list of eligible charities, information about the charity and a pledge form.

Donors have a choice in how to contribute including check or payroll deduction.

“We’ll also have outreach activities around the installation where people can make a one-time donation as well,” said MSgt Stephanie Best, 55th Logistics Readiness Squadron and CFC team member.

“We want to make it easy for everyone to participate and make a difference,” said Master Sgt. Phillip Davey, 55th Maintenance Squadron and CFC team member.

Last year, Federal employees and retirees voluntarily participating in the CFC pledged more than $86.4 million to thousands of local, national, and international causes in both funds and volunteer time.

“Given everything going on in the world, we have a great opportunity to make a significant impact through the CFC,” said Col. Gavin Marks, 55th Wing commander. “I hope our personnel will consider finding a charitable organization and making a donation.”

For more information on the CFC, visit www.givecfc.org.