Department of the Air Force increases commander accountability for climate survey results

WASHINGTON (AFNS) — The Department of the Air Force released a memorandum Dec. 21, highlighting improvements made to address concerns identified in Defense Equal Opportunity Climate Survey reports, a tool for leaders to assess command climate.

The Department of the Air Force guidance memorandum directed all commanders who score 49% or less in categories relating to diversity, inclusion, belonging or equal opportunity topics, to create a command action plan to address findings within 60 days of receiving the DEOCS reports.

“A diverse force and inclusive environment directly tie to mission success,” said John A. Fedrigo, principal deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for manpower and reserve affairs, in a signed memorandum. “We all play a role in creating a healthy organizational climate and it is critical we ensure a safe, engaged and inclusive environment for our Airmen and Guardians to achieve their full potential.”

The climate factors that receive low scores requiring an action plan are fairness, inclusion, leadership support, racism, sexism, sexually harassing behaviors, workplace hostility, cohesion and connectedness.

Commanders must present their plan to their next-level commander with the following elements:

• A summary of the commander’s intent for conducting a climate assessment and analysis of the climate assessment report

• A listing of issues identified as needing to be addressed, with an action plan to address each item identified, the status of the actions taken, and the party responsible for accomplishing the actions

• A plan to publicly review the command action plan with all members of the organization

Installation equal opportunity offices are required to conduct a follow-up meeting with the commander within six months of report closeout to ensure the plan is progressing.

For more information, Airmen and Guardians should view Air Force Guidance Memorandum 2020-01 and check Air Force Instruction 36-2710 at https://static.e-publishing.af.mil/production/1/af_a1/publication/afi36-2710/afi36-2710.pdf.