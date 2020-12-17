Department of the Air Force restores leave charged during restriction of movement

ARLINGTON, Va. (AFNS) -- Effective Nov. 20, the Department of the Air Force announced the ability to restore leave charged to members during a required restriction of movement after Aug. 6.

The Department of the Air Force’s change was based on the release of “Force Health Protection Guidance - Supplement 12,” which is the Defense Department’s guidance for personnel traveling during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic. The guidance states the location of the restriction of movement will be considered an official duty location.

All regular leave days taken outside of a restriction of movement will count as chargeable leave.

To restore leave charged during a restriction of movement, the member will require a memorandum from the squadron or unit commander for processing by the financial management flight at their local comptroller squadron. The memorandum must include the member’s name, rank, original leave number, original leave dates and restriction of movement dates.

The restoration of leave does not authorize personnel transportation, lodging allowances, or per diem while in restriction of movement, quarantine, or self-isolation. Personnel are not authorized hardship duty pay for time in restriction of movement away from the duty station in conjunction with personal leave.

More information can be located on MyPers through the Air Force Portal.