DHA launches new Air Force military hospital and clinic websites

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AFNS) — On Sept. 1, the Defense Health Agency launched 74 new military hospital and clinic Air Force websites – an important milestone in the effort to modernize the web presence of all military medical treatment facilities. Each website transitioned to the TRICARE domain to provide a standardized patient experience across the Military Health System.

The transition to the TRICARE.mil domain incorporates new layouts and adds helpful features to enhance the user experience and provide easier access to information about the local military hospital or clinic and the TRICARE benefit in one place.

“Standardizing military hospital and clinic websites will help our patients across the Military Health System to access all of the information they need to manage their health care and their TRICARE benefit,” said Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, Defense Health Agency director. “This change will make it easier for our service members, retirees and families to find the information they need to navigate and access health care information. As our service members and families move across the country and around the world, having a standard website will be one less thing they will have to learn at their new location.”

Upgrading the military’s online resources by improving the military hospital and clinic websites, and relying on user input for future enhancements allows service members, retirees and their families worldwide to help drive future updates to ensure they get the web experience they want from the Military Health System.

“No matter where our military forces are deployed or what service they belong to, all members will enjoy a universal experience and consistent information about the TRICARE benefit and local military health services,” said Diana Logreira, DHA chief of Digital Communications.

The website enhancement is part of the transition of administrative oversight of MTFs to the DHA under the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act.

Improved Website Features

Navigating through the local military hospital or clinic websites will be easier through the following key features:

• Standardized look and feel

• Simplicity and ease of navigation

• Up-to-date health care information

• Easy to find data on quality, patient safety and access

• Centralized TRICARE information

• Localized health services

• Localized Management with centralized TRICARE benefit information

While the new website design supports consistent information sharing for TRICARE beneficiaries throughout the entire Military Health System, local hospitals and clinics will manage their site to keep their own beneficiary population informed on issues specific to that facility.

Experience the new changes for yourself. Visit the newly launched local hospital and clinic websites at https://offutt.tricare.mil/.