Envision and Envision Xpress of Offutt Air Force Base recognize 25th Anniversary of AbilityOne Base Supply Centers

WICHITA, Kan. — Throughout this month, Envision, operator of the Envision Xpress Base Supply Center at Offutt Air Force Base and 15 additional military installations throughout the United States, is recognizing the 25th anniversary of the AbilityOne Base Supply Center® program by highlighting the workplace capabilities of people who are blind or visually impaired and their support of our nation’s military and federal government.

Envision Xpress of Offutt AFB provides meaningful employment and career opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired in Omaha and surrounding communities.

The AbilityOne BSC program began at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina Oct. 11, 1995. The program harnesses the resources of a nationwide network of providers to offer thousands of quality products to government and military customers. Today, there are more than 150 BSCs located on military bases and federal installations across the country, including the Offutt AFB store. BSCs provide customers with convenient access to thousands of SKILCRAFT® products as well as personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and other products used in response to COVID-19.

“The 25th anniversary of the BSC program is a significant milestone in our history. We are honored to provide this necessary service to military communities,” said Buddy Sell, Envision’s senior vice president of manufacturing and BSC operations. “We are proud of our years of service not only helping our men and women in uniform, but also providing opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired to gain greater independence through rewarding employment.”

The Offutt AFB Envision Xpress store is operated by Envision in partnership with National Industries for the Blind, the nation’s largest employment resource for people who are blind or visually impaired. The production and sale of SKILCRAFT products and services through the AbilityOne Program allows NIB and its associated nonprofit agencies to employ nearly 6,000 people who are blind or visually impaired nationwide.

“The success of our Base Supply Centers over the past two decades demonstrates the tremendous value people who are blind bring to the workplace,” said Kevin Lynch, NIB president and chief executive officer. “We are proud to continue working with Offutt AFB to expand job opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired, including our nation’s veterans, as well as supporting the military and federal government.”

Visit the Offutt AFB store in the Martin Bomber Building at 106 Peacekeeper Drive, or online at https://www.envisionxpress.com or contact store manager Bob Auske at (402) 294-2341 or bob.auske@envisionxpress.com. To learn more about the AbilityOne BSC program, visit https://www.nib.org/products/base-supply-centers.