There was thunder coming from Offutt Air Force Base last week.

The U.S. Strategic Command wrapped up Global Thunder 23, a training drill involving thousands of military personnel across the United States, including 2,500 military and civilian staff at Stratcom’s Offutt headquarters.

“Strategic deterrence is the bedrock of our nation’s national security. Our forces must be able to execute their mission at a moment’s notice,” Stratcom Commander Gen. Anthony Cotton said in a news release. “Exercises like Global Thunder train and prepare every member of our enterprise to address rising global threats.”

Stratcom stages as many as 400 training events each year. But Global Thunder is easily the biggest event on StratCom’s calendar, with Minuteman ICBM teams and ballistic missile submarine crews on alert, and bombers, fighters, tankers and reconnaissance aircraft flying missions.

The exercise ran April 11-18 and involved more than 100,000 personnel, Stratcom said in a news release.

“If you’re a missileer or a bomber pilot, this is your big event,” said Navy Capt. Ron Flanders, a Stratcom spokesman. “They’re doing things pretty much every day. But this is the Super Bowl.”

Although Stratcom’s headquarters was the nerve center for Global Thunder 23, not a lot of activity was visible at Offutt.

“The real world environment impacts how we view the training but does not impact what training is planned,” Jeffery B. “J.B.” Miller, U.S. Strategic Command’s director of joint exercises, training, and assessments, said in a news release. “Global Thunder 2023 was a very complex exercise that allowed us to test 11 focus areas for us and our component commands.”

That’s because few of the operational military units use the airfield — although the Offutt-based E-4B Nightwatch airborne command post jets participated. Navy E-6B jets, which can send messages to Trident submarines as well as duplicate Stratcom’s command-and-control suite (the “Looking Glass” mission), also touched down at Offutt since Global Thunder began April 11.

Miller-- who plays a lead role in running the drill -- told the Omaha World-Herald that his staff has been planning Global Thunder for a full year. The scenarios are meant to be realistic.

“We watch what’s going on in the world,” he said, “but it’s not tied to real-world events.”

Global Thunder is typically held once a year, but the last one was in the fall of 2021 — before the Russian invasion of Ukraine ramped up tensions between Russia and the United States.

“This is a double-edged sword,” said retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Hinson, a former deputy commander at Stratcom. “You don’t want to do things to provoke Russia, in this case, to think we are doing anything other than an exercise.”

Miller said Stratcom informs Russia of nuclear exercises directly as required by treaty and makes certain the event is well-publicized.

“There’s no surprises. We tell them it’s Global Thunder. There’s no question what we’re doing,” Miller said.

During a low point in U.S.-Soviet relations in late 1983 — soon after President Ronald Reagan’s description of the USSR as an “evil empire” and the Russian shootdown of a Korean airliner — elements of the Soviet military mistook a NATO exercise in Europe called Able Archer as a pretext for a real attack.

Only years later did Americans learn the two countries came close to a nuclear exchange.

“They thought it was a sneak attack,” said Hans Kristensen, director of nuclear information for the Federation of American Scientists, an arms-control group. “With an exercise, there’s an intrinsic risk of misinterpretation.”

He noted that Stratcom’s brief news release announcing the exercise explicitly stated that Global Thunder 23 “is not in response to actions by any nation or other actors.”

The increasing use of web-based flight tracking allows anyone with a computer or a smartphone to watch the aviation piece of a top-secret exercise unfold online.

Military aircraft can “go dark,” as plane watchers call it, by not turning on the transponders that broadcast their locations. But some, if not all, of the participating planes do tell the world where they are flying.

Sunday, April 16, was a particularly busy day for Global Thunder. “Evergreen Intel,” a self-described “aviation buff and flight tracker” with more than 146,000 Twitter followers, tweeted a map in the early afternoon showing more than 30 aircraft currently airborne apparently connected to the exercise. That included 10 B-52s, 16 refueling tankers, four E-6Bs, and one E-4B.

“It’s an interesting window for the public,” Kristensen said. “Obviously, they want to be seen.”

Global Thunder is running for more than a week, 24/7, at a command that also must constantly be on the lookout for real threats.

Stratcom’s underground command post is the nerve center for both real-world vigilance and Global Thunder role-players.

“It makes it a little tougher when we have things going on in the real world,” Miller said. “We split the people watching real time (events). Other people are doing the exercise events.”

Hinson remembers well the day real-world terror did break in on a StratCom exercise, and ultimately, forced its cancellation.

On Sept. 11, 2001, when he was Stratcom’s deputy, Hinson was at his desk when Islamist terrorists flew hijacked civilian airliners into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

“We go into a hold mode, make sure everybody knows that we’re connected to everybody else in our command,” Hinson said. “We were going through all sorts of mental gymnastics as far as what might be going on at any of our locations.”

That day, he ended up briefing President George W. Bush, who stopped at Offutt on Air Force One’s circuitous route from Sarasota, Florida, back to Washington D.C.

Not exactly what he had planned for.

While some may find it unsettling that Stratcom and its associated units are actively practicing for Armageddon, Hinson said the public should be reassured.

“A lot of this is trying to prevent an actual war,” he said. “People should be comforted, knowing that we practice for these things. We don’t overreact.”