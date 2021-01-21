Housing resident council holds first meeting

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — The first meeting of the Privatized Housing Residential Council was held Oct. 28.

The meeting was focused on education, and council members have already made progress in safety and security.

“This council provides residents another option to express their concerns with privatized housing,” said Joseph Becker, council resident advocate. “Our overall goal per our charter is to make Offutt’s privatized housing and neighborhoods world class.”

The council was formed to discuss safety and health concerns, to identify improvements, present possible solutions to problems and to establish positive interaction between residents, wing leadership, the Military Housing Office and project owners.

Becker will be advising senior staff and leadership throughout Offutt and reporting to the 55th Wing vice commander.

Members of the council will be asked to help identify and help resolve community-wide health, safety and quality of life concerns. Acting as liaisons between the residents, wing leadership, the Military Housing Office and Rising View. They will actively participate in quarterly meetings and help disseminate council feedback and information to residents of their housing area.

“I hope serving as a council member, I will be able to bring to light those concerns of the neighborhood that may go overlooked or not realized that are affecting the residents and the neighborhood, finding accommodations or solutions to those concerns, ultimately making for a safer and happier community.” said Staff Sgt. Derrick Muhlern, 55th Security Forces Squadron criminal investigator and council member.

Privatized housing here began in September 2005. Town Hall meetings were occasionally held by the privatized housing owner to address concerns of the housing community residents and attendance rate was typically low. The goal of forming of this council is to better enable residents become more involved within their housing community.

“As a Rising View resident, I want to make our neighborhood the best it can be,” said Master Sgt. Derrick Glover, 55th Maintenance Group, first sergeant. “Serving as my group’s first sergeant, I often field concerns about base housing. Being on the council provides me more incite to better assist my Airmen.”

Becker plans to identify four members from each of the main housing areas, Capehart, Coffman Heights, Senior NCO row and Generals row for Council representation. However the council currently consists of five representatives from Capehart housing and one from Coffman Heights housing.

Membership on the council is open to all privatized housing military residents, active duty or spouses of active duty members. If selected to serve on the council, they are asked to serve one year.

The council meets the first Wednesday of each quarter, and meetings are held at The Pointe from 10 to 11 a.m.

If you are interested in volunteering for the Resident Council, contact Becker via email joseph.becker.12@us.af.mil, or call 402-452-8167.