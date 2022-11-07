Iconic WWII 'kiss' sculpture planned at new Memorial Park arts plaza

And so it started, with a kiss.

Not just any kiss, but quite possibly the most famous kiss in American history.

A liquored-up sailor celebrating the end of World War II with a jubilant crowd in New York’s Times Square on V-J Day, Aug. 14, 1945, impulsively grabbed a surprised woman in a white nurse’s uniform — a stranger — and bent her over for a deep kiss.

Multiple photographers captured the joyous moment. LIFE magazine published one of the photos and turned it into one of the century’s most iconic images.

Decades later, a larger-than-life sculpture of that image — called “Embracing Peace” — is coming to Omaha’s Memorial Park as part of a celebration next year of the park’s 75th anniversary. President Harry Truman came to Nebraska to dedicate the park on Dodge Street in honor of the city’s hundreds of World War II dead.

The 26-foot, 35,000-pound, bronze sculpture will be up by early May and remain for six months, said Tiffany Regan, executive director of the Omaha Parks Foundation.

“This was a picture of a time when the whole nation was happy and joyous. We were unified,” Regan said. “We’re trying to invoke that spirit again. We want it to be fun, and we want it to be something that invokes pride.”

The announcement was made Thursday, Nov. 3, during Omaha’s annual “Veterans Shine On” event to illuminate holiday lights on Memorial Park’s signature colonnade. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert spoke at the celebration, which included a tribute to the city’s female veterans.

Artist Seward Johnson, a Navy veteran of the Korean War, created the original sculpture in 2005 to display in Times Square during an observance of the 60th anniversary of V-J Day. He died in 2020, but a nonprofit he established to promote art in public places, Seward Johnson Atelier, continues to circulate traveling exhibits of his work.

Two copies of “Embracing Peace” are on permanent display, in Sarasota, Florida, and San Diego. Another is in Italy. The traveling version that is coming to Omaha was most recently displayed in Graham, North Carolina, where a six-month exhibit in 2019 was stretched to nearly three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In some places, the sculpture has been met with controversy. Some art critics have derided it as “kitsch,” and several feminist groups have alleged that it depicts a sexual assault.

Regan disputes that. The intention, she said, is to illustrate a happy, spontaneous expression of joy, and to teach people about an important time that not many living people remember.

She said the Parks Foundation will also be creating lesson plans to help teachers and parents who want to use the sculpture to educate children about that era.

She said the Parks Foundation will also be creating lesson plans to help teachers and parents who want to use the sculpture to educate children about that era.

“It commemorates the end of World War II — which is why Memorial Park was established,” Regan said.

Private donors are covering the $60,000 cost of bringing the sculpture to Omaha and creating signs and educational materials.

“Embracing Peace” will be displayed in a new 2,500-square-foot arts plaza that is being built just south of the loop road that circles the colonnade, said Merle Rambo, the funding coordinator and project designer.

He said the plaza will be illuminated and remain as a permanent fixture for future art displays, music performances, or even for weddings. The $500,000 construction cost also is being covered by donations.

“It will be a major gathering point,” Rambo said. “We’re trying to do everything we can to lift spirits ahead of the (park’s) 75th anniversary.”