MWD: best friend or worst enemy

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — The 55th Security Forces Squadron hosted a 5K ruck march and Military Working Dog demonstration at Offutt Air Force Base, March 12, in honor of MWDs Veteran’s Day.

“It’s important to honor MWDs, not only for their capabilities and what they do, but because they don’t choose to do this, they are chosen for it,” said Staff Sgt. Blake Radey, MWD trainer. “They don’t have the option to voluntarily put their lives at risk like we do.”

To honor all military working dog veterans, the 55th SFS hosted a ruck march, learned preliminary veterinary care, and conducted a bite demonstration.

“During the demonstration, MWD Beny showcased what happens when we approach a suspected perpetrator,” said Staff Sgt. Brandon Knight, MWD handler. “Just as if a real situation were to arise, Beny stood by my side to act as a physical and psychological deterrent.”

Demonstrations happen routinely to ensure the MWD and the handlers are ready for any emergency situation that occurs.

“It helps keep them sharp and polishes the training they received at Lackland Air Force Base,” said Knight.

Military working dogs are trained on detecting different scents.

“Sometimes we can’t see what we are looking for, so the dogs are there to protect us,” said Knight. “They are trained to detect drugs or anything that can be used to make an explosive.”

Military Working Dogs Veteran’s Day occurs every year on March 13 to honor, recognize and celebrate dogs who are serving, and have served, in the all branches of the military since World War I.

“Military Working Dogs have added an incredible force multiplier to the battlespace,” said Radey. “They account for numerous saved lives throughout history, and the companionship they offer is unmatched.”

The mission set for MWDs range from detection and patrol to psychological and physical deterrence.

“Working dogs are the most valuable asset anyone can have on their installation,” said Radey. “It’s not just their nose, they offer so many intangibles on day-to-day operations that often go unnoticed.”