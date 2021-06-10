Nebraska ANG’s 170th Group welcomes new commander

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — The 170th Group welcomed a new commander during an assumption of commander ceremony here May 26.

Col. Wendy Squarcia comes to the 170th Group from the 238th Combat Training Squadron, where she served as commander.

“Wendy, congratulations, it is well earned,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska National Guard adjutant general. “As you elevate out of squadron command into group leadership and the things that comes along with that, I know you are already prepared to do that.”

Squarcia becomes the seventh commander in the 170th Group’s history.

“I’m excited about the challenges that lie ahead and I’ve jumped in with both feet,” Squarcia said.

The 170th Group is comprised of Nebraska Air National Guard members assigned to Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, under the Future Total Force Initiative.

Recently, Offutt Air Force Base was praised for its seamless relationship between the 55th Wing, who serves as the host unit, and the 170th Group during a Total Force Association Health Assessment.

“We haven’t seen scores this high anywhere else, in terms of the health of the relationship,” Bohac said. “It is because of that history of leadership and the investment in the relationship between the 55th and the 170th that Wendy inherits such a great organization.”

While commanding the 238th CTS, Squarcia enabled her squadron to train 485 students and achieved a 95 percent graduation rate despite losing a training device due to the March 2019 while also facing manpower challenges during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“You can look at her biography and the positions and achievements that Squarcia has had over time.” Bohac said. “As a navigator, as a combat systems officer, doing all the things to bring a blend of experiences that led to this moment had made her the most imminently qualified commander.”

Bohac concluded that he knew that the 170th Group was in good hands with Squarcia and her family and that the Squarcia family are prepared for whatever may come their way.

Squarcia reassured the 170th Group that she was ready to lead them into new territory and help them reach new heights.

“I know we have a lot of work to do because we have some expansion initiative to make a reality,” Squarcia said. “I will rely on each one of you as we move forward as a team to foster strong partnerships, share the burdens and make this organization the best it has been.”