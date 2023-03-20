The Nebraska National Guard said goodbye Friday to 13 of its soldiers deploying to Germany to help train Ukrainian soldiers in their struggle to fend off a Russian invasion.

Gov. Jim Pillen and U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts joined Guard leaders and family members for a sendoff ceremony at the headquarters of the 1st Squadron, 134th Cavalry Regiment on the unit’s base near Yutan.

“Your mission ahead is really important,” Pillen said. “I know you’re going to be incredibly successful.”

Maj. Cody Cade, who works as a historian for the Nebraska National Guard, will lead the team in its work at the Grafenwoehr Training Area in southeastern Germany. The Nebraskans will help teach their Armed Forces Ukraine counterparts as part of a new combined-arms training program.

That training is designed to better prepare the Ukrainian forces to launch an offensive or counter any surge in Russian attacks. They’ll be gone for up to one year.

Many members of the Ukrainian armed forces are civilians who were quickly sent to front-line combat units despite having little or no military training.

“It’s a unique mission that will have real-world consequences for the people of Ukraine,” Cade said.

In a January visit to Grafenwoehr to mark the start of the combined-arms training, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, described it as a key to helping Ukraine retake territory in the eastern and southern part of the country.

“This support is really important for Ukraine to be able to defend itself,” Milley said.

The U.S. had been doing combined-arms training inside Ukraine before the Russian invasion, Cade said. But after the war began, U.S. National Guard and special operations forces serving as trainers left the country.

The new training is a continuation of that effort, which also involves other European allies. Previously, the U.S. had focused mostly on training Ukrainian forces how to use and maintain certain weapons systems, including howitzers, armored vehicles and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, known as HIMARS.

The Nebraska team won’t be the first Guard soldiers the Ukrainian forces have worked with. Ricketts said the California National Guard has a military-to-military relationship with Armed Forces Ukraine that dates back 30 years. The Nebraska National Guard has similar partnership programs with the militaries of the Czech Republic and Rwanda.

To help the Ukrainians after the Russian invasion, California Guard leaders set up a 24-hour emergency operations center to provide daily advice. They also sent ballistic vests, helmets and portable field hospitals to Ukraine.

“The Ukrainians have fought bravely for the past year. And a large part of that was because of the training they received for the last several decades from the California National Guard,” Ricketts said. “The aggression of Russia cannot be allowed to stand.”

Cade said the soldiers will leave Monday for several weeks of preparation and training in Arkansas and Texas before heading to Germany.

This will be the longest deployment of Capt. Jon Gronewold’s 15-year National Guard career.

“I’m excited to assist the Ukrainians’ fight for freedom,” he said. “It really is such a good mission, to help others who are in need right now.”

Gronewold said it’s hard to leave behind his wife, Emily, and 14-month-old daughter, Ada, in Lincoln — although cellphones and the internet make it possible to keep in closer touch than when Gronewold’s father, retired Brig. Gen. Scott Gronewold, deployed to Bosnia and Iraq two decades ago.

“There’s a piece of me that’s incredibly proud of him,” Emily Gronewold said. “But having a daughter now, it makes me emotional thinking that he’ll be missing a year of her growing up.”

Scott Gronewold said it is harder to send a son off on deployment than to go himself.

“What he will see, the experiences he will have, they’re unique,” he said. “Their mission has real-world implications. I told (Jon), what you do matters.”