New, highly anticipated E-4B simulator construction under way in La Vista

The construction of a new, high fidelity, full motion E-4B simulator in La Vista is being called “a win for everyone.”

The $16 million simulator is the first of its kind for the 595th Command & Control Group’s E-4B fleet and being constructed by CymSTAR, LLC. A ground-breaking ceremony for the simulator took place near Cabela’s in La Vista on Dec. 22, 2020.

“It’s going to be a huge deal for us,” said. Col. Brian Golden, 595th C2G commander.

Currently, E-4B crews either travel out of state to use a commercial 747 simulator, which doesn’t completely replicate the E-4B cockpit, or the unit pulls an aircraft from operations to train on. Golden said sending pilots and flight engineers to train in Miami as many as 16 or 17 times a year is “expensive and time-consuming”. He added that the new simulator will save Offutt millions of dollars a year in training costs and closer proximity will allow for training with the new simulator to be conducted more frequently.

One of the perks of the new simulator will be its ability to offer day and night air refueling training. This is one of the toughest training for E-4B crews to maintain currency on due to limited tanker training availability.

“CymSTAR is proud to be have been entrusted to provide this critical national training capability,” said Dan Marticello, CymSTAR president and CEO. “We are pleased to join the local community in serving Offutt and optimizing mission readiness for E-4B aircrews.”

The E-4B simulator is expected to be open and operational by April 2022, Golden said. He added the the project is good for La Vista as it will bring financial incentives and high-paying jobs to the community.

“The new facility is representative of community collaboration and innovation,” La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig told 55th Wing Public Affairs at the groundbreaking. “It will be a modern technological addition to La Vista, where we are proud to support the mission of Offutt Air Force Base.”

Golden praised the city of La Vista for helping make the project go smoothly.

“It’s going to be a win for everyone,” he said.

— The 55th Wing Public Affairs Office contributed to this report.