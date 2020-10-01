New 'The Air Force Starts Here' podcast highlights upcoming AFCLC Language, Regional Expertise and Culture Symposium

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas (AFNS) — A sneak peek into “Women, Peace and Security,” a scheduled presentation at Air University’s upcoming Language, Regional Expertise and Culture Symposium is highlighted on the latest episode of “The Air Force Starts Here,” released Sept. 24.

On the podcast, Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team sits down with Dr. Kristin Hissong, an assistant professor of regional and cultural studies at AU’s Air Force Culture and Language Center, to discuss the impact women have had on the changing nature of warfare and the importance of women’s equal participation, and full involvement in all efforts relating to the maintenance and promotion of peace and security.

Hissong’s presentation is scheduled to be part of the agenda for the fifth annual LREC being held Oct. 14-16, and will feature guest speakers including Lt. Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command, Southwest Asia, as well as Lt. Gen. Kirk W. Smith, deputy commander of U.S. Africa Command. To register for LREC, which is free to attend and will be hosted over Microsoft Teams, click here.

The professional development podcasts are designed to help communicate and inform Total Force Airmen across the globe on relevant, timely topics related to the recruiting, training, education and force development fields, and can be listened to on the government network on the AETC website, or via mobile application as well as on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Play.

Future episodes are set to cover a wide range of topics, including the AETC Strategic Action Plan, an interview with Chief Master Sgt. Erik Thompson, AETC’s new command chief and much more.