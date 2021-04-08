Offutt begins using new online scheduling system for COVID-19 vaccinations

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. — Offutt has begun using the Defense Health Agency online scheduling system for registering Team Offutt personnel for the COVID-19 vaccination.

Eligible personnel interested in receiving the vaccine must register ahead of time to reserve a specific date and time. Those who have not registered will be turned away by the COVID vaccination team.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and can be done by computer or smart phone by visiting https://informatics-stage.health.mil/OffuttCOVIDApp/.

Offutt is currently administering the vaccine for all Tier 1a, 1b and 1c eligible personnel. That includes healthcare and emergency services personnel, mission essential and deploying personnel, beneficiaries age 65 and older and beneficiaries 16 and older with increased risk for severe illness.

Tier 2 vaccinations will begin once Tier 1 personnel have been vaccinated and includes the rest of eligible Team Offutt personnel.

Eligible personnel include service members, TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries such as retirees and military dependents and DoD civilian employees who are not otherwise eligible DoD beneficiaries.

For more information about the vaccine, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.