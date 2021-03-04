Offutt Officers' Spouses' Club Scholarship applications now being accepted

The Offutt Officers’ Spouses’ Club Scholarship applications for 2021-2022 are due March 29.

Please submit all of the following materials by March 29:

a. One official transcript including most recent seven semesters of high school work

b. An official or unofficial copy of current ACT or SAT scores

c. Completed application form

d. A separate resume of education and activities in the school and community (outside school hours, to include volunteer works, community involvement, sports, and/or work; maximum of two pages)

e. Honors and/or awards received

A 300-500 word essay answering, “Describe something positive that occurred in 2020.”

Application forms can be found online at: https://offutosc.com/scholarships.

Please direct any questions to our Scholarship Chair at scholarshipsOOSC@gmail.com.