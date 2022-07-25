Omaha veteran who built bridges during WWII celebrates 100th birthday

Family members from all over the U.S. traveled to Omaha earlier this month to attend a celebration for Richard Badura.

The occasion? The World War II veteran’s 100th birthday on July 16.

Banners reading “100” hung from the front door, over the fireplace and from the walker that Badura uses to get around. Badura spent most of his celebratory weekend enjoying the company of his seven children, 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren — but he also took some time to reflect on the milestone of living for a century.

After all, some years had passed since a young Badura and his fellow soldiers swiftly built the bridges and infrastructure that Allied troops needed to end the war in Europe.

A Nebraska native, Badura was born in Loup City in 1922. He attended and played football at what is now the University of Nebraska at Kearney — which is also where he joined the Army. He was just 19 years old when he enlisted.

In March 1942, Badura left Nebraska and began what would become a three-year expedition across the U.S. and Europe. A photo of him preparing to depart from the train station shows Badura smiling at the camera and holding a Hershey’s chocolate bar.

“Before that, the closest I had come to the East Coast was attending the World’s Fair in Chicago,” Badura said with a laugh.

The first stop was Fort Leavenworth in Kansas, a military base where thousands of WWII soldiers trained. From there, he entered active service as a member of the Coast Artillery in Monterey Bay, California.

By early 1944, his training had taken on a different specialty: construction. After training at Camp Ellis in Illinois, Badura was deployed in May as a first sergeant in the 371st Engineer Construction Battalion 3rd Army Company A.

Badura had no experience in construction or engineering before his enlistment. The training taught him everything he knew — and it taught him well, he said. His battalion, which consisted of many older men with prior experience and some college-age men like Badura, built and rebuilt hospitals, roads and bridges across Europe.

“You would think with so many men working together we would get in each other’s way,” he said. “But we didn’t.”

It was the Wesel Railway Bridge — a 1,752-foot, single-track bridge over the Rhine River — that led to widespread recognition for the 371st battalion. The bridge was built in approximately 10 days in the spring of 1945, according to a historical document from the U.S. Army. Badura said they completed it in seven days.

The bridge allowed Allied troops and supplies to cross the Rhine, which was key to advancing into Germany’s interior. German soldiers had destroyed or planned to destroy nearly every bridge across the Rhine as part of Hitler’s scorched-earth policy — making quickly built, reliable bridges an incredibly important part of the war effort.

In the month between the bridge’s completion and the end of the war in Europe, more than 305,000 tons of freight was transported eastbound over the bridge, according to the U.S. Army document.

“The bridge was so sturdy that it was still used for eight years afterwards,” Badura said. “Those were some long days of work, but it’s remarkable.”

Badura returned to Nebraska in December 1945 and went on to have a long career in the mortuary industry. He settled back down in Loup City and founded Badura Funeral Home, where he served as the director, medical examiner, embalmer and ambulance driver — and any related job you could think of.

Badura also met his wife, Alice, in Loup City. The two grew up together a few years apart and reconnected before marrying in 1949.

In 1970, Badura left Loup City after he was offered a position at the University of Iowa as an embalmer in the pathology department. He quickly became the superintendent of the university morgue, a position he held until he retired in 1988.

He and Alice, now deceased, moved to the Omaha area in 1990 to be closer to grandchildren.

“It has been an interesting life, and an educational life,” Badura said. “I’m glad I made it this far. I never understood how people can live so long, but yet here I am.”