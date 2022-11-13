Omaha Vietnam veteran keeps busy helping others confront their PTSD

Six months out of high school in 1963, with the civil rights movement blazing across the South, Eddie Nelson fled his segregated Arkansas hometown to join his brother in Omaha.

“In Arkansas, it was still 'Ride in the back of the bus,' separate toilets, separate water fountains,” said Nelson, who still lives in Omaha nearly 60 years later. “This was Nebraska, ‘The Good Life.’ It was almost like going to heaven. And I didn’t even die.”

First heaven, then hell. Nelson was drafted into the Army in 1966 and served three straight tours in Vietnam. The memories are with him to this day.

Yet Nelson took his Army combat specialty as a radar technician and built it into an Air Force career of more than 30 years. He retired in 2005, as a master sergeant, at age 60, only because it was the military’s mandatory retirement age.

“If I hadn’t hit 60, I probably would have stayed in to (age) 85,” said Nelson, now 77.

He enjoys time with his wife, Jill, their children and grandchildren. But retirement doesn’t mean he’s idle. For the first time, he got treatment from the VA for post-traumatic stress disorder, which dated back to Vietnam.

That led Nelson to help other vets with PTSD as a peer-support specialist. He’s active in numerous veterans groups and has mentored incarcerated vets at the Douglas County Jail, in the Nebraska prison system, and through the county’s Veterans Treatment Court.

“I keep busy so the PTSD doesn’t catch up with me,” Nelson said.

To Mick Wagoner, a retired Marine Corps lawyer and now a veterans’ justice advocate, Nelson is the go-to volunteer.

“He’s kind of the Cal Ripken of veterans workers,” said Wagoner, founder of the Omaha-based Veterans Legal Support Network. “He’s salt of the earth, the best of the best. His well of empathy and care is seemingly unending.”

There’s little about his life today that Nelson could have imagined as a youth in Turrell, Arkansas, a town of about 800 residents 25 miles northwest of Memphis, Tennessee. Nearly everyone there was Black and poor.

His home state calls itself “the Land of Opportunity.” But, hemmed in by Jim Crow laws, Nelson saw no future there.

“Once I finished high school, I started to think about moving away from the segregated Arkansas community,” he said.

So he headed north, moving in with his brother, Ernest, in Omaha. He took a job at a small South Omaha meatpacking plant.

But by 1965, it was clear the United States was headed to war in Vietnam. President Lyndon Johnson began a massive military call-up that eventually topped 500,000 troops by 1968 and led to widespread protests on college campuses.

“All my relatives and classmates were getting drafted,” Nelson said. “I knew it was coming.”

Young White men in the middle or upper classes had more ways to avoid the draft than young Black men.

But Nelson wasn’t looking to evade the draft.

“Nope. I knew in my mind it was necessary and appropriate (to serve),” he said. “I wasn’t dying to go ... I just waited for it to happen.”

Originally an infantry grunt, after he was sent to Vietnam Nelson retrained as a radar technician with the 62nd Maintenance Battalion, an extremely rare opportunity for a Black man in the 1960s Army.

Not that the job kept him out of harm’s way — far from it.

“Every firebase had a radar set. You’d fly in by helicopter, often under fire,” Nelson recalled. “You had to do your job and get the hell out, as quick as you could.”

He didn’t love Vietnam. Not at all. His stretch in-country, from 1967-70, straddled some of the worst action of the war. During the Tet Offensive in early 1968, his base at Pleiku was shelled continuously for days, and sporadically for even longer.

Still, Nelson extended his stay because the Army needed his technical skills so badly.

“I got asked to stay,” Nelson said. “I didn’t feel bad about it at the time. I always thought we were getting close to winning. I thought maybe, if I stayed, I could help end it.”

He left the Army in 1970, frazzled and worn from his time in Vietnam. Still, he had gained a useful skill that remained in demand, even after the war ended. And he found a place that emphasized treating its people well: the Air Force.

A few months later, Nelson enlisted in the Nebraska Air National Guard in Lincoln. For a time, he also worked a civilian job with Western Electric and worked toward an engineering degree at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

By 1974, though, the Air Force needed him full time. For the next 31 years, he worked either as a full-time Guard member or on active duty. He loved the work, and the travel.

“The Air Force tours — they were, like, Spain, or Turkey, or Thailand. They were all good duties,” Nelson said. “An Air Force career was a laid-back career.”

His career spanned the first Gulf War, the 9/11 terror attacks and the beginning of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, though he was never called to deploy for any of those conflicts.

Nelson said he dealt with ongoing PTSD by “self-medicating,” though he never developed any addictions.

“I denied it, like most veterans, for years and years and years,” he said.

After his retirement, Nelson finally confronted it with the help of counselors at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Soon, he stepped up to become a peer-support specialist.

“It got me started helping vets every way I could,” Nelson said.

He joined the American Legion, VFW, Disabled American Veterans and other groups. He branched out into helping veterans in trouble with the law — who, not coincidentally, often suffer from untreated PTSD.

“Some guys just do bad things,” Nelson said. “But a lot of the bad things veterans do — domestic violence, drug use — is self-medication.”

Wagoner was instrumental in starting Douglas Country’s Veterans Treatment Court, a diversion program that intensely mentors eligible veterans for 18 to 24 months while keeping them out of the criminal justice system. Nelson has been at his side from the beginning. He also serves on the board of Wagoner’s nonprofit.

“He’s had some pretty challenging mentees,” Wagoner said. “He’s just unflappable.”

Nelson said even incarcerated veterans still retain a well of discipline and camaraderie they gained during their service. That’s what he taps into, and that’s why he likes working with them.

“After you get out, you still have that military mindset: Never leave anybody behind,” Nelson said.

That’s the same spirit he developed on firebases in Vietnam, and the one that still drives him more than 50 years later.