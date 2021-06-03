Papillion American Legion flags honor vets

On Wednesday evening, more than 400 flags were placed in Cedardale Cemetery to honor Papillion’s fallen for Memorial Day. Organized by Papillion American Legion Post 32, the annual event drew more than 30 volunteers of all ages this year.

“I am enthused about the number of people that have shown up to do this. In our community, people care,” said Fritz Weiss, a longtime Honor Guard member.

David Guy, Captain of the Honor Guard, said this event has been ongoing for the more than 25 years. It is a reminder to venerate those who served, and continue to give.

“I am honoring my own fellow comrades, as well as my father and my wife’s father. All of them. Even the ones still coming home, unfortunately, in caskets,” Guy said.

“Both my children will be here — no matter what — for Memorial Day, because of what I did, what my father did, my grandfather and my great grandfather did. We are a traditional military family. We believe in America.”